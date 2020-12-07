PODCAST: THE BROADWAY GINGER Team Dissects How to be a Classy Fangirl on This Week's Episode

Last week, Sally and Ashley concluded their first season of THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST with a deep dive into CAMELOT, and now they are kicking off a mini series of bonus episodes in advance of January's Season 2 launch. Beginning with "How to be a Classy Fangirl," today's episode breaks their usual mold of focusing on a single musical and instead sees the hosts sharing stories from their stage door experiences. Check it out below!

WE'RE BACK! We may have dramatically ended Season 1 last week, but we've returned to talk more theatre and more jazz hands. Today we go off the grid with a little break from musical deep dives to talk about "how to theatre" (as Ashley so eloquently put it). Join us as we share stories about our best and most embarrassing celebrity encounters, coin the term "for the love of Sondheim," and discuss theatregoing strategies (spoiler alert: the phrase "bathroom tour" is said). Check out the show notes on TheBroadwayGinger.com for even more content and a link to take our listener survey!

Episode Mentions: BroadwayWorld.com, Wicked, Clifton Hall, "The Bear Skit" (bless), Terrence Mann, The Addams Family, Bebe Neuwirth, Nathan Lane, Krysta Rodriguez (remember, the actress Ashley would murder to see?), Wesley Taylor, Pippin, Matthew James Thomas, Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge!, Jodi Benson, The Little Mermaid.

Take a listen to last week's episode on CAMELOT here!

Their previous episodes have featured deep dives into LES MISERABLES, PETER PAN, LITTLE WOMEN, THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, DADDY LONG LEGS, 110 IN THE SHADE, and NEXT TO NORMAL, and OLIVER!

From theatre journalist (and redhead) Sally Henry Fuller, THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST combines fandom, history, and a critic's take on the Broadway landscape from the Golden Age to modern-day. Every Monday, Fuller and co-host Ashley Elliott (director/writer) discuss a few musicals centered around a chosen theme and take a deep dive into one, covering everything from the plot to fun facts about the original cast.

"My chief goal of THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST is to invite anyone on the theatre fan spectrum from the mildly interested (like my husband) to die-hards to join us for entertaining and enriching conversations," Fuller says.

"It's supposed to feel like one of those greenroom chats from early community theatre days. There are podcasts out there discussing important, world-changing things, but we are here to tell you that this one is pure, unadulterated escapism."

For more information about THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST, visit http://theBroadwayGinger.com or connect on social media: Sally Fuller- @thebwayginger, Ashley Elliott- @acelliott94.

About Sally

A writer with a passion for building relationships and telling people's stories, Sally Henry Fuller is a performing arts journalist. She has had the privilege of interviewing both local theatre professionals and multi-award-winning celebrities including Carol Burnett, Matthew Morrison, Vanessa Williams, Josh Gad, and Taylor Hicks. With theatre journalism experience since 2011, her work has been featured on BroadwayWorld.com, Encore Atlanta, the Huffington Post, and the Kennedy Center's American College Theatre Festival.

About Ashley

Ashley Elliott is a writer based north of Atlanta currently working on the marketing team at the Tony Award-winning Alliance Theatre. She studied theatre in college but was a fan for nearly a decade prior. Now with actual hands-on experience of almost every facet of the process, she can't wait to delve into this love of theatre with her friend and colleague, Sally Fuller!

