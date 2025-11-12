Out of Box Theatre's SANTA AFTER HOURS Returns In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Out of Box Theatre will present Santa After Hours 2025 on December 12–13 and 19–20 at 9 p.m. at the Creator’s Den inside the Artisan Resource Center, 585 Cobb Parkway South, Suite G, Marietta.

The annual holiday sketch production, written and performed by “The Usual Gang of Idiots,” will return with a new slate of irreverent seasonal material.

The creative team said, “We checked our list. Twice. It’s still inappropriate. Santa After Hours has always been about finding the humor in the chaos, and celebrating the joy that comes from laughing together.”

This year’s production will mark the first performances in Out of Box Theatre’s new home, the Creator’s Den, a creative space within the Artisan Resource Center that now hosts the company’s performances, workshops, and community programming.