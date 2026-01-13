May Pang to Exhibit John Lennon's Candid Photos in Georgia

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Few people knew John Lennon as intimately as May Pang. As Lennon's companion during his legendary 18-month "Lost Weekend" period (1973-1975), Pang witnessed one of the most creatively fertile chapters of his post-Beatles life-and captured it through her camera lens.

That rare and personal body of work will be showcased in "The Lost Weekend: The Photography of May Pang," a free public exhibition presented at two Georgia venues: the Winterville Cultural Center in Winterville, GA, from Friday, February 20 through Sunday, February 22, and the Mimms Museum of Technology & Art in Roswell, GA, on Tuesday, February 24 and Wednesday, February 25, 2026. All photographs on display will be available for purchase.

Taken in private, relaxed settings, Pang's candid photographs reveal John Lennon as few have ever seen him-unguarded, playful, reflective, and deeply creative. The exhibitions offer fans a rare opportunity to experience Lennon through the eyes of the woman who knew him best during this transformative era.

May Pang will attend both exhibitions, meeting visitors and sharing first-hand stories behind these extraordinary limited-edition photographs.

During the Lost Weekend, Lennon experienced his most artistically and commercially successful period following the Beatles, releasing Mind Games, Walls and Bridges-which featured his only solo No. 1 single, "Whatever Gets You Thru the Night"-and Rock 'n' Roll. He also collaborated with music legends including Elton John, David Bowie, Harry Nilsson, Mick Jagger, and Ringo Starr. Pang herself can be heard whispering Lennon's name on the song "#9 Dream," and Lennon wrote "Surprise, Surprise (Sweet Bird of Paradox)" about her.

Pang also played a pivotal role in reconnecting Lennon with his family and friends, helping facilitate his reunion with Paul McCartney for a memorable jam session, and arranging for Julian Lennon to visit his father for the first time in nearly three years. One of Pang's photographs of Julian Lennon appears on the cover of Julian's most recent album, Jude.

Additional highlights of the exhibition include photographs from Lennon's time in Santa Monica with Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney and Harry Nilsson while producing Nilsson's Pussy Cats album, as well as two historic images never before available to the public: the only known photograph of John Lennon signing the contract dissolving the Beatles, and one of the last known photographs of Lennon and Paul McCartney together, taken March 29, 1974.

Pang is also the author of three acclaimed books documenting her years with Lennon: Loving John, John Lennon - The Lost Weekend, and Instamatic Karma, all featuring photographs from her private archives.

The exhibition coincides with the digital release of the feature documentary "The Lost Weekend: A Love Story," produced by Briarcliff Entertainment and now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, Xfinity, Verizon, and Vudu.

Trailer: www.MayPangPhotography.com/lost-weekend-documentary/

"The Lost Weekend: The Photography of May Pang" offers fans an unprecedented glimpse into John Lennon's life during one of his most creative periods-through the lens of the woman who lived it with him. The exhibition will appear for three days only in Winterville and two days only in Roswell.