New Executive Director Selected For Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center

The City of Sandy Springs announced today the appointment of Shaun Albrechtson as Executive Director for the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center.

Albrechtson brings more than 20 years of experience in arts and venue management to the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. He comes to Sandy Springs from Parker, Colorado where he has served since 2011 as Assistant Cultural Director for Programming for the PACE Center, a cultural arts center owned by the City of Parker. Albrechtson was instrumental in facilitating the opening of the PACE Center, a 50,000-square foot event center, which includes a 540-seat theatre, event rooms, a 3,000-seat amphitheater, and classrooms.

I enjoy establishing life-long patrons of the arts who can find creative opportunities, whether they are young or retired. I look forward to working with the staff and the community to establish highly diverse seasons of theatre, music, art, education, and many other artistic disciplines within the Performing Arts Center, said Albrechton.

Prior to his appointment at the PACE Center, Albrechtson served as Director of Production for the University of Texas in Austin, managing the planning and implementation of the University's special events. He served as Interim Production Manager, Technical Director at The Intiman Theatre in Seattle, one of the Nation's leading innovators in theatre. Albrechtson also providing programming and management duties at The Orcas Center in Eastsound, Washington and the Taylor Performing Arts Center in San Diego, Ca. Albrechtson holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Theatre from Charter Oak State College and a Master of Arts Administration from the University of Kentucky.

Shaun brings to the city a well-established career in the arts and venue management, successfully developing and implementing business plans and diverse programming to meet the needs of the communities in which he's served. His enthusiasm, qualifications and proven record of accomplishment in program and administration management, facility rentals, and artistic and educational programming made him an ideal candidate to lead the program, said Sandy Springs City Manager John McDonough.

Albrechtson's starting salary will be $115,000. He begins his new role on July 15, 2019.

For more information, please visit Sandy Springs online at www.sandyspringsga.gov, or call the Citizen Response Center at 770-730-5600.





