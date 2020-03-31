LISTEN: Atlanta Opera Helps Make Masks and Gowns For Hospitals in Need

In a new segment on WABE, Atlanta Opera is talking about how they are working to make safety masks and gowns for hospitals in need.

In the audio story, WABE's Lois Reitzes talks with Tomer Zvulun and Joanna Schmink of the Atlanta Opera as well as Mike Schleifer and Spencer Henderson of the Alliance Theatre about their efforts.

Listen to the full story on WABE's website here!

Founded in 1979, The Atlanta Opera celebrates its 40th anniversary in the 2019-20 season. The Opera works with world-renowned singers, conductors, directors, and designers who seek to enhance the art form.

Under the leadership of internationally recognized stage director and Carl W. Knobloch, Jr. General & Artistic Director Tomer Zvulun, The Atlanta Opera expanded from three to four mainstage productions at Cobb Energy Centre and launched the acclaimed Discoveries series. In recent years, the company was recognized by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution as part of its "Best of 2015" awards; it was nominated for an International Opera Award in 2016; and it won ArtsATL's 2019 Luminary Award for Community Engagement, recognizing its successful Veterans Program in partnership with The Home Depot Foundation.





