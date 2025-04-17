News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

HOW I LEARNED (NOT) TO DRIVE To Be Presented As Part of Atlanta Fringe

Atlanta Fringe begins at Limelight Mainstage from May 29- June 7.

Writer and performer Jesse Bradley-Amore brings his debut solo show, How I Learned (NOT) To Drive, to Atlanta Fringe at Limelight Mainstage, 349 Decatur St SE Suite L, Atlanta, GA from May 29- June 7 at various times.

This solo show, directed by Indie Theatre Hall of Fame director Padriac Lilis, deals with the very true story of a 40-year-old Florida man overcoming his lifelong fear of the open road and getting his driver's license in a desperate attempt to save his marriage. It's like a live-action version of the Fast & Furious, but funnier, more anxious, and only 60 minutes.

