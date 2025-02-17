Full Radius Dance to Present AN UNKINDNESS OF RAVENS in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Full Radius Dance, the renowned physically integrated (dancers with and without apparent and non-apparent disabilities) dance company, will present An Unkindness of Ravens on March 7, 8, & 9, 2025 at 7 Stages Theatre Mainstage.

An Unkindness of Ravens is an exploration of the complex symbolism of the raven - loss, death, prophecy, insight, and of connecting the material world to the spirit world. The symbolism of the raven is intricate, weaving together a multitude of meanings that have intrigued humankind for generations, reflecting our fears, aspirations, and dreams. The raven is woven into the tapestry of our collective consciousness.

Ravens was created collaboratively with Artistic/Executive Director Douglas Scott and the company members of Full Radius Dance: AK Bayer, Jodie Jernigan, Ashlee Jo Ramsey-Borunov, Cecilia Rodriguez, Emma Singer, and Matthew Smith.

The concert will be presented on Friday, March 7 and Saturday, March 8 at 7:00 PM and on Sunday, March 9 at 3:00 PM. The performance will be live streamed on Saturday, March 8. Also on Saturday, there will be an interactive audience and performer discussion.

On Saturday, the opening comments and the interactive discussion will be American Sign Language interpreted. For more information, visit https://fullradiusdance.org/access-guide

Founded in 1990 by artistic/executive director Douglas Scott, the company employs dancers with and without disabilities in the creation, rehearsal, and performance of the work. Full Radius Dance maintains an active schedule of performances, workshops, and classes and hosts an annual summer intensive in the Full Radius Dance technique. The company founded the Modern Atlanta Dance (MAD) Festival in 1993 and continues to produce it every spring. They have toured nationally from coast to coast; and internationally to Europe and Asia.

