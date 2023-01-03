Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Full Cast and Honorees Announced For 2023 Savannah Rep Gala

The gala will take place on Saturday, January 28th at Victory North in Savannah with tickets now on sale!

Jan. 03, 2023  

Full Cast and Honorees Announced For 2023 Savannah Rep Gala

Savannah Rep has announced the honorees for their January 28th Gala, Season Announcement, and concert. The Bill Irwin Trailblazer award (given in 2022 to actor-musician Michael Cerveris) will be presented to legendary producer and writer Jack Viertel, whose work with Jujamcyn, Encores, and as the co-creator of Smokey Joe's Cafe have made him synonymous with the arc of the American Theatre, both on Broadway and throughout the country.

Rep's 2023 Princess Grace nomination will be presented to theatremaker, facilitator, and theorist Justice von Maur. The JinHi Soucy Rand Vanguard Award will be presented to Billy & Cheri Hester of Asbury Memorial Theatre and the Bishop Family Founders' Award will be presented to Rep stalwart Karla Knudsen (Little Women, The Christians). Ray Ellis, Dani Vazquez, Wayne Bucknor, Jr., and Chris Stanley will join Rep staff and special guests as the evening's band and featured vocalists.

The gala will take place on Saturday, January 28th at Victory North in Savannah with tickets now on sale at savannahrep.org. Tickets range from $75-$250 and include tiered access to food, drinks, and special opportunities throughout the evening.

Event planning and management will be made possible by Swanson Signature Events with direction by Natasha Drena, production management by Jennifer Bishop, and house management by Jackie Osterman. Kat Pilkus will serve as Associate Director. The evening's title sponsor is Old Town Trolley Tours with partial support from Savannah Performance Alliance.

Ryan McCurdy is the Executive Artistic Director of Savannah Rep, Natasha Drena is the Associate Artistic Director, and Stephen Plunk is the 2023 Board Chair. Savannah Rep is a 501(c)(3) non-profit professional theatre.




Marc Evan Jackson Will Perform In Atlanta Comedy Show Next Month Photo
Marc Evan Jackson Will Perform In Atlanta Comedy Show Next Month
Marc Evan Jackson is coming to Atlanta to perform in a comedy show featuring Atlanta's top comedians and create a perfect Valentine's Day experience.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; City Springs Theatre Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; City Springs Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Presents THE MERRY WIV Photo
The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Presents THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR
The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse presents THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR. Performances January 7-29, 2023.
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; City Springs Theatre Leads Photo
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; City Springs Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 19th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

More Hot Stories For You


Marc Evan Jackson Will Perform In Atlanta Comedy Show Next MonthMarc Evan Jackson Will Perform In Atlanta Comedy Show Next Month
January 2, 2023

Marc Evan Jackson is coming to Atlanta to perform in a comedy show featuring Atlanta's top comedians and create a perfect Valentine's Day experience.
Synchronicity Theatre To Produce New Musical Adaptation Of John Steptoe's MUFARO'S BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTERSSynchronicity Theatre To Produce New Musical Adaptation Of John Steptoe's MUFARO'S BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTERS
December 20, 2022

Synchronicity Theatre will premiere a brand-new musical adaptation of the beloved children's book Mufaro's Beautiful Daughters, with songs created by a dynamic local artistic duo.
The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Presents THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSORThe Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Presents THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR
December 20, 2022

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse presents THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR. Performances January 7-29, 2023.
Actor's Express Opens 35th Anniversary Season With Acclaimed Satire Musical URINETOWNActor's Express Opens 35th Anniversary Season With Acclaimed Satire Musical URINETOWN
December 14, 2022

Actor’s Express opens its 35th anniversary season with the critically acclaimed satire musical Urinetown, a co-production with Oglethorpe University Theatre. In the not-so-distant future, a twenty-year drought has depleted the land of water.
Photos: First Look at THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE at Synchronicity TheatrePhotos: First Look at THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE at Synchronicity Theatre
December 14, 2022

Get a first look at photos of Synchronicity Theatre's The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, about a vain porcelain rabbit who learns how to love. Performances run from December 24, 2022.
share