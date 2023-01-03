Full Cast and Honorees Announced For 2023 Savannah Rep Gala

Savannah Rep has announced the honorees for their January 28th Gala, Season Announcement, and concert. The Bill Irwin Trailblazer award (given in 2022 to actor-musician Michael Cerveris) will be presented to legendary producer and writer Jack Viertel, whose work with Jujamcyn, Encores, and as the co-creator of Smokey Joe's Cafe have made him synonymous with the arc of the American Theatre, both on Broadway and throughout the country.

Rep's 2023 Princess Grace nomination will be presented to theatremaker, facilitator, and theorist Justice von Maur. The JinHi Soucy Rand Vanguard Award will be presented to Billy & Cheri Hester of Asbury Memorial Theatre and the Bishop Family Founders' Award will be presented to Rep stalwart Karla Knudsen (Little Women, The Christians). Ray Ellis, Dani Vazquez, Wayne Bucknor, Jr., and Chris Stanley will join Rep staff and special guests as the evening's band and featured vocalists.

The gala will take place on Saturday, January 28th at Victory North in Savannah with tickets now on sale at savannahrep.org. Tickets range from $75-$250 and include tiered access to food, drinks, and special opportunities throughout the evening.

Event planning and management will be made possible by Swanson Signature Events with direction by Natasha Drena, production management by Jennifer Bishop, and house management by Jackie Osterman. Kat Pilkus will serve as Associate Director. The evening's title sponsor is Old Town Trolley Tours with partial support from Savannah Performance Alliance.

Ryan McCurdy is the Executive Artistic Director of Savannah Rep, Natasha Drena is the Associate Artistic Director, and Stephen Plunk is the 2023 Board Chair. Savannah Rep is a 501(c)(3) non-profit professional theatre.