December 19th Update: BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Atlanta Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Atlanta:

Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Oscar Salvador - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta's New Theatre in the square 38%

Garrett Henson-Hinck - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Chattanooga Theatre Centre 17%

Reuben Reese - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta's new theater in the square 16%

Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Zachary Sayle - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 18%

Jake Boyd - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 9%

Trevor Perry - HEAD OVER HEELS - Actor's Express 7%

Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)

Zachary Grizzle - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Gwinnett Classic Theatre 16%

Andre Eaton Jr - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Live Arts Theatre 11%

R. Chandler Bragg - ANGEL STREET - Staged Right 8%

Best Actor in a Play (Professional)

Emmanuel Peeples - OTHELLO - Marietta's New Theatre in the square 11%

Maurice G. Smith - OTHELLO - Marietta's New Theatre in the square 10%

Brian Espinoza - LA GRINGA - Marietta's New Theatre in the square 10%

Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)

JoEve Carthers - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta's new Theater in the Square 24%

Arjaye Johnson - HAIRSPRAY - City Springs Theatre 21%

Brianna Collazo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta's new theater in the square 10%

Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Jessica Vosk - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 18%

Lynn Grace - THE Ethel Merman DISCO CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR! - Out Front Theatre Company 11%

Jasmine Rogers - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 9%

Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)

Cat Rondeau - ANGEL STREET - Staged Right Theatre 16%

Tanya Freeman - MOUNTAIN TOP - Marietta's New Theatre in the square 14%

Wanda C. Davila - LA GRINGA - Marietta's New Theatre in the square 13%

Best Actress in a Play (Professional)

Rhyn Saver - THE CAKE - Horizon Theatre 10%

Wendy Melkonian - SKINTIGHT - Actor's Express 10%

Marcie Millard - THE CAKE - Horizon Theatre 8%

Best Choreography (Non-Professional)

Pytron Parker - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta's New Theatre in the square 43%

Richard Frazier - MATILDA - Theatre Macon 29%

Janie Young - SPRING AWAKENING - OnStage Atlanta 19%

Best Choreography (Professional)

Jerry Mitchell - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 37%

Kari Twyman - HEAD OVER HEELS - Actors Express 13%

Cindy Mora Reiser - BILLY ELLIOTT - City Springs Theatre 8%

Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)

Shelley Kuhen - DISNEY'S MARY POPPINS - Theatre Macon 26%

Nancye Quarles Hilley - SPRING AWAKENING - OnStage Atlanta 16%

Andrea Hermitt - RAGTIME - Live Arts Theatre 12%

Best Costume Design (Professional)

April Andrew - HEAD OVER HEELS - Actor's Express 13%

Jay Reynolds - THE Ethel Merman DISCO CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR! - Out Front Theatre Company 11%

Linda Cho - EVER AFTER - Alliance Theatre 11%

Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)

Emil Thomas - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta's New Theatre in the Square 38%

Richard Frazier - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre Macon 25%

Charlie Miller - SPRING AWAKENING - OnStage Atlanta 20%

Best Director of a Musical (Professional)

Jerry Mitchell - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 41%

Justin Anderson - MEN WITH MONEY - Aurora Theatre 8%

Freddie Ashley - HEAD OVER HEELS - Actor's Express 7%

Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)

Richard Frazier - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Theatre Macon 31%

Gene Paulsson - ANGEL STREET - Staged Right Theatre 12%

D Norris - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Live Arts Theatre 11%

Best Director of a Play (Professional)

Susan Booth - ANGRY RAUCOUS AND SHAMLESSLY GORGEOUS - Alliance Theatre 13%

Heidi Cline McKerley - THE WOLVES - Horizon Theatre 13%

David Crowe / Clifton Guterman - OUR TOWN / THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Theatrical Outfit 12%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta's New Theatre in the square 44%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre Macon 22%

SPRING AWAKENING - OnStage Atlanta 18%

Best Musical (Professional)

BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 37%

HAIRSPRAY - City Springs Theatre 11%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Actor's Express 8%

Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)

Matthew Welsh - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta's New Theatre in the square 39%

Paul Tate - SPRING AWAKENING - OnStage Atlanta 18%

Trey English & Ellen Wilson - MATILDA - Theatre Macon 17%

Best Musical Director (Professional)

Ryan Fielding Garrett - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 40%

Ann-Carol Pence - MEN WITH MONEY - Aurora Theatre 13%

S. Renee Clark - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Theatrical Outfit 10%

Best New Work (Non-Professional)

ARE WE ALL ON BOARD? - Broadway Bound Productions, Inc. 100%

Best New Work (Professional)

BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 50%

MEN WITH MONEY - Aurora Theatre 11%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Alliance Theatre 9%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Theatre Macon 26%

OTHELLO - Marietta's New Theatre in the square 17%

MOUNTAIN TOP - Marietta's New Theatre in the square 13%

Best Play (Professional)

OUR TOWN / THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Theatrical Outfit 16%

THE CAKE - Horizon Theatre 12%

THE WOLVES - Horizon Theatre 10%

Best Scenic Design (Non-Professional)

Eric Hardaway - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta's New Theate in the Square 37%

Patrick Hamilton & Christopher Freeman - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Theatre Macon 24%

Spencer Estes - ANGEL STREET - Staged Right 13%

Best Scenic Design (Professional)

BECOMING NANCY - ALLIANCE 21%

David Rockwell - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 17%

Julia Allardice Ray - MEN WITH MONEY - Aurora Theatre 8%

Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)

Philip S. Rosenberg & John Shivers - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 39%

Ben Rawson - HEAD OVER HEELS - Actor's Express 7%

BEN Rawson & Diana Lynch - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Atlanta Lyric Theatre 6%

Best Touring Show

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Fabulous Fox Theatre 24%

COME FROM AWAY - The Fabulous Fox Theatre 22%

WAITRESS - The Fabulous Fox Theatre 21%

Person Of The Year

Jerry Mitchell 25%

Andre Eaton Jr 15%

Topher Payne 13%

Theatre of the Year

Alliance Theatre 22%

Marietta's New Theatre in the square 22%

Theatre Macon 11%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles