Cast & Creative Team Announced for MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

The Alliance Theatre announced casting today for its upcoming new musical MAYBE HAPPY ENDING. Written in two versions - English-language and Korean-language - the Korean-language version had its world premiere in Seoul, Korea, in 2016, where it won six Korean Musical Awards including the awards for Best Book, Lyrics, and Music. The English-language version was awarded the 2017 Richard Rodgers Production Award and will have its American Premiere at the Alliance Theatre on The Coca-Cola Stage Jan. 21 - Feb. 16, 2020. MAYBE HAPPY ENDING is by Will Aronson (Book & Music) and Hue Park (Book & Lyrics) and is directed by two-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Arden (Once on This Island, Spring Awaking).

Set in the not-too-distant future in Seoul, Korea, two obsolete helper-bots are living an isolated existence in a robots-only housing complex on the edge of the city. Oliver is waiting expectantly for his former-owner to come looking for him, and Claire is just... waiting. When the two discover each other in the hall, they have a surprising connection that challenges what they believe is possible for themselves, relationships, and love. Looking past our era of technology-driven detachment, this award-winning musical celebrates a magical and bittersweet reawakening to the things that make us human.

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING features Kenny Tran (Regional: Vietgone, Men with Money) as Oliver, Cathy Ang (Regional: We are the Tigers, KPOP) as Claire, Dez Duron (TV: The Voice) as Gil Brentley, and John Haggerty (Regional: You Never Touched the Dirt, Henry VI) as Man.

"I am so thrilled to be working with these incredible artists to bring the work of Park and Aronson to audiences," said Director Michael Arden. "It's a beautiful and human story that reflects how when you sign up to love someone, you in turn must sign up to lose them. I can't wait for audiences to experience this incredible piece, led by this sensational company of actors."

The MAYBE HAPPY ENDING creative team includes Tony Award®-nominated Scenic Designer Dane Laffrey (Once on this Island), Tony Award®-winning Costume Designer Clint Ramos (The Rose Tattoo, Eclipsed), Emmy Award-winning Lighting Designer Travis Hagenbuch, Tony Award®-nominated Projections Designer Sven Ortel (Newsies the Musical), Tony Award®-nominated Sound Designer Peter Hylenski (Beetlejuice, Once on This Island), Tony Award®-nominated Orchestrator John Clancy (The Prom, Mean Girls), and Music Director Deborah K. Abramson.

VENUE INFORMATION:

Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre

Woodruff Arts Center, Memorial Arts Building

1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING PERFORMANCE & TICKETING INFORMATION:

Performances are January 21 - February 16, 2020, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There will be no 2:30 p.m. performance on Saturday, January 25. There will be no 7:30 p.m. performance on Sunday, February 2. There will be additional Tuesday performances on January 21 and January 28, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $25 and are available at The Woodruff Arts Center Box Office in person or by calling 404-733-5000. Tickets are also available online at www.alliancetheatre.org/maybe. Discounted rates for groups of 10 or more are available by calling 404.733.4690.

SPONSORS:

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING is part of the Alliance Series presented by The Coca-Cola Company. MAYBE HAPPY ENDING is supported by The Home Depot Foundation, Delta Air Lines, Inc., King & Spalding, Georgia Natural Gas, and Northern Trust.

CALENDAR LISTING SYNOPSIS:

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (American premiere; musical)

January 21 - February 16, 2020

Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre

1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Book by Will Aronson and Hue Park

Music by Will Aronson

Lyrics by Hue Park

Directed by Michael Arden

Set in the not-too-distant future in Seoul, Korea, two obsolete helper-bots are living an isolated existence in a robots-only housing complex on the edge of the city. Oliver is waiting expectantly for his former-owner to come looking for him, and Claire is just... waiting. When the two discover each other in the hall, they have a surprising connection that challenges what they believe is possible for themselves, relationships, and love. Looking past our era of technology-driven detachment, this award-winning musical celebrates a magical and bittersweet reawakening to the things that make us human. For tickets or information, call 404-733-5000 or visit www.alliancetheatre.org/maybe.





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You