BWW Blog: Keep it Cool - Maintaining Your Health During the Winter Months

Let's face it- as fun and exciting as college can be, campuses are a bit of a cesspool for germs! With winter rearing its head and temperatures dropping, it's important to think about maintaining your health! If you happen to be a performer, your body is your instrument, and keeping germs and sickness away is something that should always be on your brain. I've always been a pretty healthy person; I never really caught colds, never had bad allergies, and have only had the flu once in my life (ironically, the one year I decided to get my first flu shot). But, I got a rude awakening my freshman year when I caught such a horrible cold (pharyngitis, to be exact) that I was coughing up a storm from Thanksgiving to the middle of January! Take it from me-you don't wanna go there!

I've found lots of ways to stay healthy and avoid sickness throughout college so far. Take some of these tips to hopefully avoid the dreaded "dorm sickness" and stay well!

Wash Your Hands!

This goes without saying, but it's important to keep your hands clean! Many acting classes require some type of movement and physicality, often requiring touching other actors. While it may be easy to ignore, washing your hands (or at least using hand sanitizer in a pinch) can rid you of any pesky germs going around that could cause you to get sick!

Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate

In addition to being great for your overall health, staying hydrated with lots of water can be very useful when trying to stay healthy (especially if you're a singer)! If you're sick of plain water, try some hot herbal tea! Hydrate and soothe your your voice at the same time-it's a win-win!

Bundle Up!

Cover up when it starts to get cold! And don't just throw on a sweater and figure that will do. Grab a scarf and cover your neck (acting/vocal majors, I'm looking at you); it'll protect your voice, and it might save you from having to choke down cold medicine down the line.

It can get easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of school, but I can't stress enough how important it is to take care of your health! Make it a priority and you'll be feeling and performing at your best!





