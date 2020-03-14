Atlanta's Alliance Theatre Will Suspend All Remaining Productions In The 2019/20 Season

In light of ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the national move to delay or cancel large group gatherings as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization, Atlanta's Alliance Theatre will suspend all remaining performances in its 2019/20 season, as well as select programming and special events.

Productions of Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience, In My Granny's Garden, 53% Of, and Sweat, as well as the Festival of New Works, Toddler Takeover, and remaining winter classes will be canceled, effective immediately. At this time, spring break camps will continue as scheduled.



More information is also available on the website at www.alliancetheatre.org/wellnessupdates.





