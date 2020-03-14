Atlanta's Alliance Theatre Will Suspend All Remaining Productions In The 2019/20 Season

Article Pixel Mar. 14, 2020  

In light of ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the national move to delay or cancel large group gatherings as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization, Atlanta's Alliance Theatre will suspend all remaining performances in its 2019/20 season, as well as select programming and special events.

Productions of Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience, In My Granny's Garden, 53% Of, and Sweat, as well as the Festival of New Works, Toddler Takeover, and remaining winter classes will be canceled, effective immediately. At this time, spring break camps will continue as scheduled.

More information is also available on the website at www.alliancetheatre.org/wellnessupdates.



Related Articles View More Atlanta Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Head Trick's THE LUCKY CHANCE Postponed Due to Covid-19
  • PPAC Announces That BLUE MAN GROUP Has Been Cancelled
  • The Wilbury Theatre Group Suspends All Performances Due to Covid-19
  • Wilbury Theatre Ground Releases Update On Monitoring Of The Coronavirus