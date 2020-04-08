Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Announces 2020-21 Lineup

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2020-21 lineup!

"Welcome to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra's 2020/21 season. We look forward to once again taking the stage to celebrate Robert Spano's 20th and final season as Music Director, as well the 50th anniversary of the world-renowned Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus. Woven into the season, you will find a diverse array of guest conductors, soloists and contemporary composers alongside some of the most beloved works in the classical repertoire. We look forward to seeing you in Symphony Hall."

Check out the full listings below:

Symphony Gala Featuring Pianist Daniil Trifonov and Maestro Robert Spano

Sat, September 12, 2020 7:00 PM

BERNSTEIN: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story

RACHMANINOV: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini

Daniil Trifonov, Piano

Robert Spano, Music Director

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra celebrates the indelible legacy of Music Director Robert Spano at the 2020 ASO Gala with special guest, pianist Daniil Trifonov.

Violin Superstar Gil Shaham Opens Robert Spano's Final Season as Music Director

Thu, September 24, 2020 8:00 PM

Sat, September 26, 2020 8:00 PM

CHRISTOPHER THEOFANIDIS: Rainbow Body

KORNGOLD: Violin Concerto

SIBELIUS: Symphony No. 2

Gil Shaham, Violin

Robert Spano, Music Director

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Robert Spano opens his 20th and final season as Music Director of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra with an exciting mix of classic and contemporary music.

Debussy's La mer and a Mozart Concerto with Louis Lortie

Thu, October 8, 2020 8:00 PM

Sat, October 10, 2020 8:00 PM

MOZART: Idomeneo Overture

MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 16

TAKEMITSU: Ceremonial: An Autumn Ode

DEBUSSY: La mer

Louis Lortie, Piano

Naomi Sato, Shō

Kazuki Yamada, Conductor

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Conductor Kazuki Yamada makes his Atlanta debut leading the ASO in Debussy's orchestral triptych La mer.

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus 50th Anniversary Celebration

Thu, October 15, 2020 8:00 PM

Norman Mackenzie, Director of Choruses

Donald Runnicles, Principal Guest Conductor

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Celebrate 50 years of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus with a program featuring selections from choral favorites.

Young Piano Sensation Seong-Jin Cho Plays "Rach 3"

Sat, October 17, 2020 8:00 PM

RAVEL: Alborado del gracioso

Unsuk Chin: snagS&Snarls

RACHMANINOV: Piano Concerto No. 3

Seong-Jin Cho, Piano

Yeree Suh, Soprano

Donald Runnicles, Principal Guest Conductor

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Enjoy exceptional talent from South Korea as the sensational pianist Seong-Jin Cho makes his Atlanta debut performing Rachmaninov's Piano Concerto No. 3

Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition and Violinist Benjamin Beilman

Thu, October 22, 2020 8:00 PM

Sat, October 24, 2020 8:00 PM

TCHAIKOVSKY: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy-Overture

PROKOFIEV: Violin Concerto No. 1

MUSSORGSKY/RAVEL: Pictures at an Exhibition (arr. Maurice Ravel)

Benjamin Beilman, Violin

Han-Na Chang, Conductor

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Modest Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition was originally composed as a set of piano pieces that depict the composer walking through an exhibition of art works.

Family Concert: Halloween at Hogwarts

Sun, October 25, 2020 1:30 PM

Sun, October 25, 2020 3:00 PM

Jerry Hou, Associate Conductor & Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra Music Director

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

All aboard the Hogwarts Express! Join the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra for a magical afternoon of music including John Williams' Harry Potter: Children's Suite for Orchestra, a compilation of your favorite Harry Potter themes with flash and fervor and fun for all.

Chamber Recital

Thu, November 5, 2020 6:45 PM

Join us for a complimentary Chamber recital featuring our talented Atlanta Symphony Orchestra musicians.

Dvořák's "New World" Symphony and Principal Bassoonist Andrew Brady's Solo Debut

Thu, November 5, 2020 8:00 PM

Sat, November 7, 2020 8:00 PM

VALERIE COLEMAN: Umoja

John Williams: The Five Sacred Trees

DVOŘÁK: Symphony No. 9, "From the New World"

Andrew Brady, Principal Bassoon

Cristian Măcelaru, Conductor

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Anton Dvořák's Ninth, popularly subtitled the "New World" Symphony, has long been interpreted as a veritable ode to American folk music.

Mendelssohn's Elijah with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chorus

Thu, November 19, 2020 8:00 PM

Sat, November 21, 2020 8:00 PM

MENDELSSOHN: Elijah

Jessica Rivera, Soprano

Kelley O'Connor, Mezzo-Soprano

Thomas Cooley, Tenor

Nmon Ford, Baritone

Robert Spano, Music Director

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Celebrate 50 years of the internationally renowned Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus when Robert Spano welcomes an all-star lineup of soloists for Mendelssohn's epic portrait of the prophet Elijah.

Tchaikovsky's Sleeping Beauty and the U.S. Premiere of A Portrait of a Lady by Swan Lake

Thu, December 3, 2020 8:00 PM

Sat, December 5, 2020 8:00 PM

USTVOLSKAYA: Symphonic Poem No. 2

VICTORIA BORISOVA-OLLAS: A Portrait of a Lady by Swan Lake

TCHAIKOVSKY: Selections from Sleeping Beauty

Baiba Skride, Violin

Andrey Boreyko, Conductor

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Tchaikovsky's Sleeping Beauty highlights an evening of Russian music in a newly designed sequence by guest conductor Andrey Boreyko.

Family Concert: The Snowman

Sun, December 6, 2020 1:30 PM

Sun, December 6, 2020 3:00 PM

Jerry Hou, Associate Conductor & Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra Music Director

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Bring your friends and family to Symphony Hall and join us as the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra performs Howard Blake's soundtrack to The Snowman live alongside the film.

Christmas with the ASO

Fri, December 11, 2020 8:00 PM

Sat, December 12, 2020 3:00 PM

Sat, December 12, 2020 8:00 PM

Sun, December 13, 2020 3:00 PM

Morehouse College Glee Club, Vocals, Choral

Gwinnett Young Singers, Vocals, Choral

Norman Mackenzie, Director of Choruses

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

A timeless tradition begun by Robert Shaw, Christmas with the ASO brings together phenomenal talent from the Atlanta area in an eclectic celebration of the season.

Selections from Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker and Tyshawn Sorey's Cello Concerto

Wed, December 16, 2020 8:00 PM

PROKOFIEV: Suite from Lieutenant Kijé

TYSHAWN SOREY: Cello Concerto

TCHAIKOVSKY: Selections from The Nutcracker

Seth Parker Woods, Cello

Maxim Emelyanychev, Conductor

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

This evening brings an exciting combination of classic and contemporary, pairing the work of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky alongside 2017 MacArthur fellow Tyshawn Sorey.

Handel's Messiah

Thu, December 17, 2020 8:00 PM

Fri, December 18, 2020 8:00 PM

HANDEL: Part 1 and "Hallelujah!" Chorus from Messiah

TBA, Soprano

TBA, Mezzo-Soprano

TBA, Tenor

TBA, Baritone

Norman Mackenzie, Director of Choruses

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

George Frideric Handel's Messiah is not only one of the most iconic examples of baroque oratorio, it contains some of the most celebrated music of the Western canon.

The Four Seasons

Sat, January 2, 2021 8:00 PM

VIVALDI: Le quattro stagioni (The Four Seasons)

PIAZZOLLA: Las Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas (The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires)

Patricio Touceda & Eva Lucero, Tango Dancers

Justin Bruns, Associate Concertmaster

Jerry Hou, Associate Conductor & Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra Music Director

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

The new year begins with a special one-night performance of Vivaldi's effervescent masterpiece The Four Seasons, accompanied by Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla's reinterpretation of The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires.

The "Rach Two" Featuring Pianist Dejan Lazić

Thu, January 7, 2021 8:00 PM

Sat, January 9, 2021 8:00 PM

DERRICK SPIVA JR.: Prisms, Cycles, Leaps (Part 1)

DAWSON: Negro Folk Symphony

RACHMANINOV: Piano Concerto No. 2

Dejan Lazić, Piano

Ryan Bancroft, Conductor

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

This program features an eclectic range of music, touching down in Russia and Eastern Europe, the American South, Africa and North India.

An All-Liszt Program Featuring Piano Powerhouse Jean-Yves Thibaudet

More Info & Tickets

Sat, January 16, 2021 8:00 PM

LISZT: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (orch. Liszt/Doppler)

LISZT: Piano Concerto No. 2

LISZT: A Faust Symphony

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Piano

Richard Clement, Tenor

Robert Spano, Music Director

Men of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Celebrated French pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet returns for a performance of Franz Liszt's Piano Concerto No. 2.

Symphonie fantastique and a Concerto by Chopin

Thu, January 21, 2021 8:00 PM

Sat, January 23, 2021 8:00 PM

Sun, January 24, 2021 3:00 PM

CHOPIN: Piano Concerto No. 2

BERLIOZ: Symphonie fantastique

Pedja Mužijević, Piano

Robert Spano, Music Director

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Hector Berlioz's Symphonie fantastique is considered by many to be one of the most inventive, revolutionary orchestral works of the romantic period.

Chamber Recital

Thu, February 4, 2021 6:45 PM

Join us for a complimentary Chamber recital featuring our talented Atlanta Symphony Orchestra musicians.

David Coucheron Performs Mozart's Third Violin Concerto

Thu, February 4, 2021 8:00 PM

Sat, February 6, 2021 8:00 PM

DVOŘÁK: Slavonic Dances Nos. 1, 2 and 8

MOZART: Violin Concerto No. 3

BRAHMS: Symphony No. 2

David Coucheron, Violin

Nathalie Stutzmann, Conductor

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

ASO Concertmaster David Coucheron shines in an early Mozart offering, the Third Violin Concerto.

An Evening of Schumann and Tchaikovsky Featuring Kian Soltani and Alexander Melnikov

Sat, February 13, 2021 8:00 PM

GITY RAZAZ: And the brightest rivers glide... (ASO commission)

CLARA SCHUMANN: Piano Concerto

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto

TCHAIKOVSKY: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy-Overture

Alexander Melnikov, Piano

Kian Soltani, Cello

Jerry Hou, Associate Conductor & Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra Music Director

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

A pair of award-winning soloists join the ASO for concertos by two famous musical lovers, Robert and Clara Schumann.

Piano Superstar Yefim Bronfman Plays Beethoven

Thu, February 18, 2021 8:00 PM

Sat, February 20, 2021 8:00 PM

ADAM SCHOENBERG: Concerto for Orchestra (ASO commission)

BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto No. 3

Yefim Bronfman, Piano

Robert Spano, Music Director

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

One of the greatest pianists of our time, Yefim Bronfman returns to the ASO to perform Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3.

Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man with Maestro Robert Spano

Thu, February 25, 2021 8:00 PM

Sat, February 27, 2021 8:00 PM

COPLAND: Fanfare for the Common Man

MICHAEL GANDOLFI: Piano Concerto (ASO commission)

COPLAND: Symphony No. 3

Marc-André Hamelin, Piano

Robert Spano, Music Director

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

One of the most iconic pieces of Americana ever written, Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man inspires Hollywood composers to the present day, and even inspired Copland himself.

Rachmaninov's Symphonic Dances and Rising Star Eun Sun Kim Makes Her ASO Debut

Thu, March 4, 2021 8:00 PM

Sat, March 6, 2021 8:00 PM

PROKOFIEV: Piano Concerto No. 3

RACHMANINOV: Symphonic Dances

Alexander Gavrylyuk, Piano

Eun Sun Kim, Conductor

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Sergei Rachmaninov's Symphonic Dances was his very last major composition, a piece that revealed an unabashedly nostalgic embrace of modern Russian romanticism.

Conductor Edward Gardner Returns for Mahler Symphony No. 5

Thu, March 11, 2021 8:00 PM

Sat, March 13, 2021 8:00 PM

MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 21

MAHLER: Symphony No. 5

Cédric Tiberghien, Piano

Edward Gardner, Conductor

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

We welcome back guest conductor Edward Gardner to navigate us through the turbulent waters of this colossal masterpiece.

Donald Runnicles Leads the ASO in Mahler's "Resurrection" Symphony

Thu, March 18, 2021 8:00 PM

Sat, March 20, 2021 8:00 PM

MAHLER: Symphony No. 2, "Resurrection"

Leah Crocetto, Soprano

Elizabeth DeShong, Mezzo-Soprano

Donald Runnicles, Principal Guest Conductor

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

In many ways, Gustav Mahler's Second Symphony solidified his position as the heir apparent to Ludwig van Beethoven.

Family Concert: Peter and the Wolf

Sun, March 21, 2021 1:30 PM

Sun, March 21, 2021 3:00 PM

Jerry Hou, Associate Conductor & Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra Music Director

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

This musical fairy tale follows the story of Peter and a variety of other characters, each represented by a different instrument or group of instruments.

James Ehnes Performs Shostakovich's First Violin Concerto

Thu, March 25, 2021 8:00 PM

Fri, March 26, 2021 8:00 PM

AARON JAY KERNIS: Musica Celestis

SHOSTAKOVICH: Violin Concerto No. 1

SIBELIUS: Symphony No. 5

James Ehnes, Violin

Donald Runnicles, Principal Guest Conductor

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Grammy® Award-winning violinist James Ehnes returns to the ASO to perform Dmitri Shostakovich's Violin Concerto No. 1.

The Remarkable Ray Chen Performs Saint-Saëns

Thu, April 8, 2021 8:00 PM

Sat, April 10, 2021 8:00 PM

HANNAH KENDALL: weaves flowers and leaves

SAINT-SAËNS: Violin Concerto No. 3

BARTÓK: Concerto for Orchestra

Ray Chen, Violin

Shiyeon Sung, Conductor

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Violinist Ray Chen returns to perform a work befitting of his talents: Camille Saint-Saëns' Violin Concerto No. 3.

Brahms Violin Concerto with Robert McDuffie and Tchaikovsky's Fourth Symphony

Thu, April 15, 2021 8:00 PM

Sat, April 17, 2021 8:00 PM

BRAHMS: Violin Concerto

TCHAIKOVSKY: Symphony No. 4

Robert McDuffie, Violin

Robert Spano, Music Director

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

In a program of late-romantic music that is both dramatic and contemplative, Robert Spano presents the Brahms Violin Concerto alongside Tchaikovsky's iconic Fourth Symphony.

Yo-Yo Ma Returns for Shostakovich's First Cello Concerto

Sun, April 18, 2021 7:00 PM

BORODIN: "Polovtsian Dances" from Prince Igor

BORODIN: Symphony No. 2

SHOSTAKOVICH: Cello Concerto No. 1

Yo-Yo Ma, Cello

Robert Spano, Music Director

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

The inimitable Yo-Yo Ma returns to perform one of the most iconic pieces of the 20th century cello repertoire, Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1.

Bernstein's Chichester Psalms

Thu, April 22, 2021 8:00 PM

Sat, April 24, 2021 8:00 PM

BERNSTEIN: Chichester Psalms

JONATHAN LESHNOFF: The Sacrifice of Isaac (ASO commission)

James Laing, Countertenor

John Tessier, Tenor

Russell Braun, Baritone

Robert Spano, Music Director

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Robert Spano leads the incomparable ASO Chorus in Leonard Bernstein's choral masterpiece Chichester Psalms.

Chamber Recital

Thu, April 29, 2021 6:45 PM

Join us for a complimentary Chamber recital featuring our talented Atlanta Symphony Orchestra musicians.

Stravinsky's Petrushka Featuring Pianist Stephen Hough

Thu, April 29, 2021 8:00 PM

Sat, May 1, 2021 8:00 PM

KAIJA SAARIAHO: Laterna Magica

SAINT-SAËNS: Piano Concerto No. 5, "Egyptian"

STRAVINSKY: Petrushka (1947)

Stephen Hough, Piano

Hannu Lintu, Conductor

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Under the baton of Hannu Lintu, this concert bridges the gap between two seemingly opposing forces: Camille Saint-Saëns and Igor Stravinsky.

Dazzling Violin Virtuoso Augustin Hadelich and Vaughan Williams' Symphony No. 6

Thu, May 6, 2021 8:00 PM

Sat, May 8, 2021 8:00 PM

ANNA CLYNE: New Work

BRITTEN: Violin Concerto

Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 6

Augustin Hadelich, Violin

Andrew Manze, Conductor

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

This program features music from two British composers writing in the shadow of war.

Hilary Hahn Returns to Perform Ginastera's Violin Concerto

Thu, May 20, 2021 8:00 PM

Sat, May 22, 2021 8:00 PM

Sun, May 23, 2021 3:00 PM

GABRIELA LENA FRANK: Walkabout

GINASTERA: Violin Concerto

SARASATE: Carmen Fantasy

Hilary Hahn, Violin

Miguel Harth-Bedoya, Conductor

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Three-time Grammy® Award-winning violinist Hilary Hahn joins conductor Miguel Harth-Bedoya for a program featuring Alberto Ginastera's Violin Concerto.

Scheherazade and "Rach Three" with Garrick Ohlsson

Thu, June 3, 2021 8:00 PM

Sat, June 5, 2021 8:00 PM

Sun, June 6, 2021 3:00 PM

RIMSKY-KORSAKOV: Scheherazade

RACHMANINOV: Piano Concerto No. 3

Garrick Ohlsson, Piano

Robert Spano, Music Director

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

A night of musical fireworks brings celebrated pianist Garrick Ohlsson back to the ASO to perform "Rach Three."

Robert Spano Atlanta School of Composers Celebration

Fri, June 4, 2021 8:00 PM

MARK BULLER: The Parallactic Transits (ASO commission)

KRISTS AUZNIEKS: New Work (ASO commission)

MICHAEL GANDOLFI: The Nature of Light

JENNIFER HIGDON: "river sings a song to trees" from Cityscape

MICHAEL KURTH: Everything Lasts Forever

Laura Ardan, Principal Clarinet

Robert Spano, Music Director

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Under Robert Spano's baton, the ASO has consistently featured new music from contemporary composers alongside more standard classical repertoire.

Celebrate 20 Years with Maestro Spano

Thu, June 10, 2021 8:00 PM

Sat, June 12, 2021 8:00 PM

MAHLER: Symphony No. 3

Kelley O'Connor, Mezzo-Soprano

Robert Spano, Music Director

Gwinnett Young Singers, Vocals, Choral

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Join us in bidding farewell as Robert Spano concludes his illustrious 20-year tenure with the ASO in fitting fashion, conducting Mahler's grand Symphony No. 3.





