Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Announces 2020-21 Lineup
The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2020-21 lineup!
"Welcome to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra's 2020/21 season. We look forward to once again taking the stage to celebrate Robert Spano's 20th and final season as Music Director, as well the 50th anniversary of the world-renowned Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus. Woven into the season, you will find a diverse array of guest conductors, soloists and contemporary composers alongside some of the most beloved works in the classical repertoire. We look forward to seeing you in Symphony Hall."
Check out the full listings below:
Symphony Gala Featuring Pianist Daniil Trifonov and Maestro Robert Spano
Sat, September 12, 2020 7:00 PM
- BERNSTEIN: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story
- RACHMANINOV: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
- Daniil Trifonov, Piano
- Robert Spano, Music Director
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra celebrates the indelible legacy of Music Director Robert Spano at the 2020 ASO Gala with special guest, pianist Daniil Trifonov.
Violin Superstar Gil Shaham Opens Robert Spano's Final Season as Music Director
Thu, September 24, 2020 8:00 PM
Sat, September 26, 2020 8:00 PM
- CHRISTOPHER THEOFANIDIS: Rainbow Body
- KORNGOLD: Violin Concerto
- SIBELIUS: Symphony No. 2
- Gil Shaham, Violin
- Robert Spano, Music Director
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Robert Spano opens his 20th and final season as Music Director of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra with an exciting mix of classic and contemporary music.
Debussy's La mer and a Mozart Concerto with Louis Lortie
Thu, October 8, 2020 8:00 PM
Sat, October 10, 2020 8:00 PM
- MOZART: Idomeneo Overture
- MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 16
- TAKEMITSU: Ceremonial: An Autumn Ode
- DEBUSSY: La mer
- Louis Lortie, Piano
- Naomi Sato, Shō
- Kazuki Yamada, Conductor
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Conductor Kazuki Yamada makes his Atlanta debut leading the ASO in Debussy's orchestral triptych La mer.
The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus 50th Anniversary Celebration
Thu, October 15, 2020 8:00 PM
- Norman Mackenzie, Director of Choruses
- Donald Runnicles, Principal Guest Conductor
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Celebrate 50 years of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus with a program featuring selections from choral favorites.
Young Piano Sensation Seong-Jin Cho Plays "Rach 3"
Sat, October 17, 2020 8:00 PM
- RAVEL: Alborado del gracioso
- Unsuk Chin: snagS&Snarls
- RACHMANINOV: Piano Concerto No. 3
- Seong-Jin Cho, Piano
- Yeree Suh, Soprano
- Donald Runnicles, Principal Guest Conductor
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Enjoy exceptional talent from South Korea as the sensational pianist Seong-Jin Cho makes his Atlanta debut performing Rachmaninov's Piano Concerto No. 3
Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition and Violinist Benjamin Beilman
Thu, October 22, 2020 8:00 PM
Sat, October 24, 2020 8:00 PM
- TCHAIKOVSKY: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy-Overture
- PROKOFIEV: Violin Concerto No. 1
- MUSSORGSKY/RAVEL: Pictures at an Exhibition (arr. Maurice Ravel)
- Benjamin Beilman, Violin
- Han-Na Chang, Conductor
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Modest Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition was originally composed as a set of piano pieces that depict the composer walking through an exhibition of art works.
Family Concert: Halloween at Hogwarts
Sun, October 25, 2020 1:30 PM
Sun, October 25, 2020 3:00 PM
- Jerry Hou, Associate Conductor & Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra Music Director
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
All aboard the Hogwarts Express! Join the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra for a magical afternoon of music including John Williams' Harry Potter: Children's Suite for Orchestra, a compilation of your favorite Harry Potter themes with flash and fervor and fun for all.
Chamber Recital
Thu, November 5, 2020 6:45 PM
Join us for a complimentary Chamber recital featuring our talented Atlanta Symphony Orchestra musicians.
Dvořák's "New World" Symphony and Principal Bassoonist Andrew Brady's Solo Debut
Thu, November 5, 2020 8:00 PM
Sat, November 7, 2020 8:00 PM
- VALERIE COLEMAN: Umoja
- John Williams: The Five Sacred Trees
- DVOŘÁK: Symphony No. 9, "From the New World"
- Andrew Brady, Principal Bassoon
- Cristian Măcelaru, Conductor
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Anton Dvořák's Ninth, popularly subtitled the "New World" Symphony, has long been interpreted as a veritable ode to American folk music.
Mendelssohn's Elijah with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chorus
Thu, November 19, 2020 8:00 PM
Sat, November 21, 2020 8:00 PM
- MENDELSSOHN: Elijah
- Jessica Rivera, Soprano
- Kelley O'Connor, Mezzo-Soprano
- Thomas Cooley, Tenor
- Nmon Ford, Baritone
- Robert Spano, Music Director
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Celebrate 50 years of the internationally renowned Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus when Robert Spano welcomes an all-star lineup of soloists for Mendelssohn's epic portrait of the prophet Elijah.
Tchaikovsky's Sleeping Beauty and the U.S. Premiere of A Portrait of a Lady by Swan Lake
Thu, December 3, 2020 8:00 PM
Sat, December 5, 2020 8:00 PM
- USTVOLSKAYA: Symphonic Poem No. 2
- VICTORIA BORISOVA-OLLAS: A Portrait of a Lady by Swan Lake
- TCHAIKOVSKY: Selections from Sleeping Beauty
- Baiba Skride, Violin
- Andrey Boreyko, Conductor
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Tchaikovsky's Sleeping Beauty highlights an evening of Russian music in a newly designed sequence by guest conductor Andrey Boreyko.
Family Concert: The Snowman
Sun, December 6, 2020 1:30 PM
Sun, December 6, 2020 3:00 PM
- Jerry Hou, Associate Conductor & Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra Music Director
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Bring your friends and family to Symphony Hall and join us as the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra performs Howard Blake's soundtrack to The Snowman live alongside the film.
Christmas with the ASO
Fri, December 11, 2020 8:00 PM
Sat, December 12, 2020 3:00 PM
Sat, December 12, 2020 8:00 PM
Sun, December 13, 2020 3:00 PM
- Morehouse College Glee Club, Vocals, Choral
- Gwinnett Young Singers, Vocals, Choral
- Norman Mackenzie, Director of Choruses
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
A timeless tradition begun by Robert Shaw, Christmas with the ASO brings together phenomenal talent from the Atlanta area in an eclectic celebration of the season.
Selections from Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker and Tyshawn Sorey's Cello Concerto
Wed, December 16, 2020 8:00 PM
- PROKOFIEV: Suite from Lieutenant Kijé
- TYSHAWN SOREY: Cello Concerto
- TCHAIKOVSKY: Selections from The Nutcracker
- Seth Parker Woods, Cello
- Maxim Emelyanychev, Conductor
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
This evening brings an exciting combination of classic and contemporary, pairing the work of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky alongside 2017 MacArthur fellow Tyshawn Sorey.
Handel's Messiah
Thu, December 17, 2020 8:00 PM
Fri, December 18, 2020 8:00 PM
- HANDEL: Part 1 and "Hallelujah!" Chorus from Messiah
- TBA, Soprano
- TBA, Mezzo-Soprano
- TBA, Tenor
- TBA, Baritone
- Norman Mackenzie, Director of Choruses
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
George Frideric Handel's Messiah is not only one of the most iconic examples of baroque oratorio, it contains some of the most celebrated music of the Western canon.
The Four Seasons
Sat, January 2, 2021 8:00 PM
- VIVALDI: Le quattro stagioni (The Four Seasons)
- PIAZZOLLA: Las Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas (The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires)
- Patricio Touceda & Eva Lucero, Tango Dancers
- Justin Bruns, Associate Concertmaster
- Jerry Hou, Associate Conductor & Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra Music Director
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
The new year begins with a special one-night performance of Vivaldi's effervescent masterpiece The Four Seasons, accompanied by Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla's reinterpretation of The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires.
The "Rach Two" Featuring Pianist Dejan Lazić
Thu, January 7, 2021 8:00 PM
Sat, January 9, 2021 8:00 PM
- DERRICK SPIVA JR.: Prisms, Cycles, Leaps (Part 1)
- DAWSON: Negro Folk Symphony
- RACHMANINOV: Piano Concerto No. 2
- Dejan Lazić, Piano
- Ryan Bancroft, Conductor
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
This program features an eclectic range of music, touching down in Russia and Eastern Europe, the American South, Africa and North India.
An All-Liszt Program Featuring Piano Powerhouse Jean-Yves Thibaudet
Thu, January 14, 2021 8:00 PM
Sat, January 16, 2021 8:00 PM
- LISZT: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (orch. Liszt/Doppler)
- LISZT: Piano Concerto No. 2
- LISZT: A Faust Symphony
- Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Piano
- Richard Clement, Tenor
- Robert Spano, Music Director
- Men of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Celebrated French pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet returns for a performance of Franz Liszt's Piano Concerto No. 2.
Symphonie fantastique and a Concerto by Chopin
Thu, January 21, 2021 8:00 PM
Sat, January 23, 2021 8:00 PM
Sun, January 24, 2021 3:00 PM
- CHOPIN: Piano Concerto No. 2
- BERLIOZ: Symphonie fantastique
- Pedja Mužijević, Piano
- Robert Spano, Music Director
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Hector Berlioz's Symphonie fantastique is considered by many to be one of the most inventive, revolutionary orchestral works of the romantic period.
Chamber Recital
Thu, February 4, 2021 6:45 PM
Join us for a complimentary Chamber recital featuring our talented Atlanta Symphony Orchestra musicians.
David Coucheron Performs Mozart's Third Violin Concerto
Thu, February 4, 2021 8:00 PM
Sat, February 6, 2021 8:00 PM
- DVOŘÁK: Slavonic Dances Nos. 1, 2 and 8
- MOZART: Violin Concerto No. 3
- BRAHMS: Symphony No. 2
- David Coucheron, Violin
- Nathalie Stutzmann, Conductor
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
ASO Concertmaster David Coucheron shines in an early Mozart offering, the Third Violin Concerto.
An Evening of Schumann and Tchaikovsky Featuring Kian Soltani and Alexander Melnikov
Sat, February 13, 2021 8:00 PM
- GITY RAZAZ: And the brightest rivers glide... (ASO commission)
- CLARA SCHUMANN: Piano Concerto
- Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto
- TCHAIKOVSKY: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy-Overture
- Alexander Melnikov, Piano
- Kian Soltani, Cello
- Jerry Hou, Associate Conductor & Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra Music Director
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
A pair of award-winning soloists join the ASO for concertos by two famous musical lovers, Robert and Clara Schumann.
Piano Superstar Yefim Bronfman Plays Beethoven
Thu, February 18, 2021 8:00 PM
Sat, February 20, 2021 8:00 PM
- ADAM SCHOENBERG: Concerto for Orchestra (ASO commission)
- BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto No. 3
- Yefim Bronfman, Piano
- Robert Spano, Music Director
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
One of the greatest pianists of our time, Yefim Bronfman returns to the ASO to perform Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3.
Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man with Maestro Robert Spano
Thu, February 25, 2021 8:00 PM
Sat, February 27, 2021 8:00 PM
- COPLAND: Fanfare for the Common Man
- MICHAEL GANDOLFI: Piano Concerto (ASO commission)
- COPLAND: Symphony No. 3
- Marc-André Hamelin, Piano
- Robert Spano, Music Director
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
One of the most iconic pieces of Americana ever written, Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man inspires Hollywood composers to the present day, and even inspired Copland himself.
Rachmaninov's Symphonic Dances and Rising Star Eun Sun Kim Makes Her ASO Debut
Thu, March 4, 2021 8:00 PM
Sat, March 6, 2021 8:00 PM
- PROKOFIEV: Piano Concerto No. 3
- RACHMANINOV: Symphonic Dances
- Alexander Gavrylyuk, Piano
- Eun Sun Kim, Conductor
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Sergei Rachmaninov's Symphonic Dances was his very last major composition, a piece that revealed an unabashedly nostalgic embrace of modern Russian romanticism.
Conductor Edward Gardner Returns for Mahler Symphony No. 5
Thu, March 11, 2021 8:00 PM
Sat, March 13, 2021 8:00 PM
- MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 21
- MAHLER: Symphony No. 5
- Cédric Tiberghien, Piano
- Edward Gardner, Conductor
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
We welcome back guest conductor Edward Gardner to navigate us through the turbulent waters of this colossal masterpiece.
Donald Runnicles Leads the ASO in Mahler's "Resurrection" Symphony
Thu, March 18, 2021 8:00 PM
Sat, March 20, 2021 8:00 PM
- MAHLER: Symphony No. 2, "Resurrection"
- Leah Crocetto, Soprano
- Elizabeth DeShong, Mezzo-Soprano
- Donald Runnicles, Principal Guest Conductor
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
In many ways, Gustav Mahler's Second Symphony solidified his position as the heir apparent to Ludwig van Beethoven.
Family Concert: Peter and the Wolf
Sun, March 21, 2021 1:30 PM
Sun, March 21, 2021 3:00 PM
- Jerry Hou, Associate Conductor & Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra Music Director
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
This musical fairy tale follows the story of Peter and a variety of other characters, each represented by a different instrument or group of instruments.
James Ehnes Performs Shostakovich's First Violin Concerto
Thu, March 25, 2021 8:00 PM
Fri, March 26, 2021 8:00 PM
- AARON JAY KERNIS: Musica Celestis
- SHOSTAKOVICH: Violin Concerto No. 1
- SIBELIUS: Symphony No. 5
- James Ehnes, Violin
- Donald Runnicles, Principal Guest Conductor
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Grammy® Award-winning violinist James Ehnes returns to the ASO to perform Dmitri Shostakovich's Violin Concerto No. 1.
The Remarkable Ray Chen Performs Saint-Saëns
Thu, April 8, 2021 8:00 PM
Sat, April 10, 2021 8:00 PM
- HANNAH KENDALL: weaves flowers and leaves
- SAINT-SAËNS: Violin Concerto No. 3
- BARTÓK: Concerto for Orchestra
- Ray Chen, Violin
- Shiyeon Sung, Conductor
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Violinist Ray Chen returns to perform a work befitting of his talents: Camille Saint-Saëns' Violin Concerto No. 3.
Brahms Violin Concerto with Robert McDuffie and Tchaikovsky's Fourth Symphony
Thu, April 15, 2021 8:00 PM
Sat, April 17, 2021 8:00 PM
- BRAHMS: Violin Concerto
- TCHAIKOVSKY: Symphony No. 4
- Robert McDuffie, Violin
- Robert Spano, Music Director
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
In a program of late-romantic music that is both dramatic and contemplative, Robert Spano presents the Brahms Violin Concerto alongside Tchaikovsky's iconic Fourth Symphony.
Yo-Yo Ma Returns for Shostakovich's First Cello Concerto
Sun, April 18, 2021 7:00 PM
- BORODIN: "Polovtsian Dances" from Prince Igor
- BORODIN: Symphony No. 2
- SHOSTAKOVICH: Cello Concerto No. 1
- Yo-Yo Ma, Cello
- Robert Spano, Music Director
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
The inimitable Yo-Yo Ma returns to perform one of the most iconic pieces of the 20th century cello repertoire, Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1.
Bernstein's Chichester Psalms
Thu, April 22, 2021 8:00 PM
Sat, April 24, 2021 8:00 PM
- BERNSTEIN: Chichester Psalms
- JONATHAN LESHNOFF: The Sacrifice of Isaac (ASO commission)
- James Laing, Countertenor
- John Tessier, Tenor
- Russell Braun, Baritone
- Robert Spano, Music Director
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Robert Spano leads the incomparable ASO Chorus in Leonard Bernstein's choral masterpiece Chichester Psalms.
Chamber Recital
Thu, April 29, 2021 6:45 PM
Join us for a complimentary Chamber recital featuring our talented Atlanta Symphony Orchestra musicians.
Stravinsky's Petrushka Featuring Pianist Stephen Hough
Thu, April 29, 2021 8:00 PM
Sat, May 1, 2021 8:00 PM
- KAIJA SAARIAHO: Laterna Magica
- SAINT-SAËNS: Piano Concerto No. 5, "Egyptian"
- STRAVINSKY: Petrushka (1947)
- Stephen Hough, Piano
- Hannu Lintu, Conductor
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Under the baton of Hannu Lintu, this concert bridges the gap between two seemingly opposing forces: Camille Saint-Saëns and Igor Stravinsky.
Dazzling Violin Virtuoso Augustin Hadelich and Vaughan Williams' Symphony No. 6
Thu, May 6, 2021 8:00 PM
Sat, May 8, 2021 8:00 PM
- ANNA CLYNE: New Work
- BRITTEN: Violin Concerto
- Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 6
- Augustin Hadelich, Violin
- Andrew Manze, Conductor
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
This program features music from two British composers writing in the shadow of war.
Hilary Hahn Returns to Perform Ginastera's Violin Concerto
Thu, May 20, 2021 8:00 PM
Sat, May 22, 2021 8:00 PM
Sun, May 23, 2021 3:00 PM
- GABRIELA LENA FRANK: Walkabout
- GINASTERA: Violin Concerto
- SARASATE: Carmen Fantasy
- Hilary Hahn, Violin
- Miguel Harth-Bedoya, Conductor
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Three-time Grammy® Award-winning violinist Hilary Hahn joins conductor Miguel Harth-Bedoya for a program featuring Alberto Ginastera's Violin Concerto.
Scheherazade and "Rach Three" with Garrick Ohlsson
Thu, June 3, 2021 8:00 PM
Sat, June 5, 2021 8:00 PM
Sun, June 6, 2021 3:00 PM
- RIMSKY-KORSAKOV: Scheherazade
- RACHMANINOV: Piano Concerto No. 3
- Garrick Ohlsson, Piano
- Robert Spano, Music Director
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
A night of musical fireworks brings celebrated pianist Garrick Ohlsson back to the ASO to perform "Rach Three."
Robert Spano Atlanta School of Composers Celebration
Fri, June 4, 2021 8:00 PM
- MARK BULLER: The Parallactic Transits (ASO commission)
- KRISTS AUZNIEKS: New Work (ASO commission)
- MICHAEL GANDOLFI: The Nature of Light
- JENNIFER HIGDON: "river sings a song to trees" from Cityscape
- MICHAEL KURTH: Everything Lasts Forever
- Laura Ardan, Principal Clarinet
- Robert Spano, Music Director
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Under Robert Spano's baton, the ASO has consistently featured new music from contemporary composers alongside more standard classical repertoire.
Celebrate 20 Years with Maestro Spano
Thu, June 10, 2021 8:00 PM
Sat, June 12, 2021 8:00 PM
- MAHLER: Symphony No. 3
- Kelley O'Connor, Mezzo-Soprano
- Robert Spano, Music Director
- Gwinnett Young Singers, Vocals, Choral
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus
- Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Join us in bidding farewell as Robert Spano concludes his illustrious 20-year tenure with the ASO in fitting fashion, conducting Mahler's grand Symphony No. 3.