Photos: CATCHING THE MOON - A YOUNG GIRL’S BASEBALL DREAM at Synchronicity Theatre

This February, Synchronicity Theatre brings audiences Catching the Moon - A Young Girl’s Baseball Dream, a spirited and deeply resonant musical inspired by the true story of Toni Stone, the first woman to play professional baseball in the Negro Leagues. See photos of the production.

Told through the eyes of a determined young girl named Marcenia Stone, the production celebrates ambition, resilience, and the quiet audacity it takes to imagine yourself where you’ve never been invited before.

Long before she changed her name to Toni Stone, Marcenia was a baseball-loving kid growing up in the South, chasing fly balls and dreaming bigger than the world expected her to. Her journey eventually led her to replace Hank Aaron on a professional roster—before the Braves had even made their way to Atlanta— marking a historic moment not just in sports, but in American culture.

That connection to Atlanta history makes Catching the Moon feel especially at home on Synchronicity’s stage. While the story is rooted in the past, its themes—visibility, access, and self-belief—feel unmistakably current. Presented during Black History and Women’s History months, the production lands not as a lesson, but as an invitation: to witness joy, to celebrate excellence, and to remember that history is often made by people who simply refused to step aside

Blending music, movement, and heart, Catching the Moon - A Young Girl’s Baseball Dream is a family-friendly musical that speaks across generations. Based on Crystal Hubbard’s book of the same name, Catching the Moon honors a legacy while staying light on its feet—playful, enriching, and full of momentum. True to Synchronicity Theatre’s mission, the production centers bold storytelling that amplifies underrepresented voices and creates space for connection, curiosity, and celebration.

The musical is helmed by director Charity P. Jordan, with musical direction by Javar La’trail Parker, and Choreography by award-winning Dance Canvas Executive Director Angela Harris.The cast is led by Karastyn Bibb as Marcenia, along with actors Sean Dale, Face, Brittani Minnieweather, Patrick Wade, Deshawn Williams; and understudies C. Jay Noyes, Dionna D. Davis, and Jovahn Burroughs. Designers include Alexander Whittenberg & Gavin Mosier (Scenic), Alisha Monique (Costumes), Courtney Loner (Props), Johnathan 'JT' Taylor (Sound), Maliya McCall (Lights), and stage management by Stephanie S. Scott.

Photo Credit: Casey Gardner Ford