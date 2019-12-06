Amazon Bestselling Author Michelle Lovett to Hold Book Release Mixer

Join us Saturday, December 14, 2019 as we celebrate the release of "Life, Love, & Lock Up (Volume 2)-My Pain Became My Character." This is the next book in the highly anticipated series "Life, Love, & Lock Up" by internationally known/award winning author Michelle Lovett. Lovett offers, "Volume 2 picks up where 'Volume 1' leaves off, but from the male point of view." She continues, "Women are not the only victims when it comes to abuse. I learned while on tour with my first book, many men suffer in silence. They are embarrassed to share their experiences related to physical, mental, or emotional mistreatment, because society many times portrays men as weak if they cry or report it. My goal with this project is to have men tell their experiences, while hopefully helping others."

Lovett will be signing autographed copies of LLL Volume 2, while mixing and mingling with her celebrity friends, influencers, and other high profile talent. Be prepared to do some major networking in a stimulating environment. The $15.00 General Admission tickets come with lite-bites. Complimentary hors d'oeuvres, a cocktail ticket, and an autographed copy of the book, is included in the $30.00 VIP package.

Life, Love, & Lock Up Volume 2-My Pain Became My Character is available on: Amazon, Barnes & Nobles, and all other book purchasing platforms.



Date:

Michelle Lovett is an actor, writer, curator, publisher, radio host, best-selling author, and creator of book and documentary series "Life, Love, & Lock Up." A Miami native, Lovett has defied the odds since birth. Born premature, a hole in her heart, and asthma, doctors said she would not live. However, she is still here. As an adult, doctors again crushed her spirits by giving her only 6 months to live as a result of more medical issues. 3 years later, she has proven them wrong again. Lovett says, "Life circumstances have not (and will never) keep me from pursing my dreams. That's the reason I have become an Amazon best-selling author. Next, I will be an A-List actor and philanthropist. After that, who knows what God has planned? But whatever it is, I am ready."

Saturday, December 14, 2019

Venue:

Exclusive Events, 6030 Highway 85, Suite 110, Riverdale, GA, 30274

Time:

2:30 p. m. - 5:00 p.m.

Eventbrite Link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/life-love-and-lockup-vol2-book-launch-and-documentary-premiere-tickets-85226357329





