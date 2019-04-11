Actor's Express Closes 31st Season with JUMP

Actor's Express presents the National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of Jump by Charly Evon Simpson May 29 - June 23, 2019. Directed by Lydia Fort, this gorgeous new play about self-discovery, healing and finding beauty in unexpected surprises follows Fay, a twenty- something still reeling from the death of her mother who seeks solace on a nearby bridge. Artistic Director Freddie Ashley says "Charly Evon Simpson has recently exploded onto the scene. Her play Behind the Sheet turned out to be one of the most acclaimed Off-Broadway plays of 2019. She is going to be one of the major voices in our field in the next few years. It is a pleasure and thrill to bring her work to Atlanta audiences now, so early in her career and fresh on the heels of her mammoth New York success."

Performances of Jump are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8 PM and Sundays at 2 PM. Tickets are $20-$50 and may be purchased online at actors-express.com or by calling 404-607-7469.

Sometimes in life, you have to walk the bridge.

A bridge that spans a deep gorge draws tourists, joggers and more than a few wandering souls. Reeling from the death of her mother, twenty-something Fay comes to the bridge looking for solace and a good place to vape, but what she finds is a journey of self-discovery. In the whimsically theatrical world of Jump, lights flicker, hearts heal - and you never know what surprises will literally fall from the sky.

Major support is provided by the Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs. Major funding is provided by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners. This program is supported in part by the Georgia Council for the Arts through the appropriations of the Georgia General Assembly. GCA also receives support from its partner agency - the National Endowment for the Arts.

Since our founding in 1988, we have sought to nurture the next generation of playwrights through workshops, readings, and full productions of new plays; to develop and nurture Atlanta's artistic community through theatre training; to catalyze the dialogue essential to the vitality of our neighborhood and our city; and to enhance Atlanta's reputation nationally as a thriving center for live performance. Actor's Express is located on the westside of Atlanta in the King Plow Arts Center at 887 W. Marietta Street, Suite J-107, Atlanta, Georgia 30318.

