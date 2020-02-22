ATC Announces 2020 Gold Medalist/Winners

Last evening, the American Traditions Vocal Competition (ATC) ended an incredible week celebrating and preserving all styles of classic American music with the 2020 Finals at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center in historic downtown Savannah, GA.

The winners were announced following an intermission during which the judges (Julliard-trained singer, actress, songwriter and NYC recording artist Morgan James, nine-time Grammy winner, and seventeen-time Grammy nominee Janis Siegel, and Grammy nominee and featured soloist with many of the world's top orchestras Jubilant Sykes) retired to make their final selections from among the talented pool of artists who progressed through the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds earlier this week. These contestants were required to perform diverse songs written by American composers in each round, representing a total of nine genres throughout the competition.

The Gold Medal, worth $12,000, and a professional solo engagement with the Savannah Philharmonic - sponsored by Elizabeth Oxnard - was awarded to Carole J. Bufford.

Other awards presented included:

The Silver Medal and $6,000 - sponsored by Daniel Cohen - was awarded to Jasmine Habersham.

The Bronze Medal and $3,000 - sponsored by Enmarket Stations, Inc. - was awarded to Missy Wise.

The Fourth Place Prize and $1,200 - sponsored by Ron and Susan Whitaker - was awarded to Rachel Policar.

The Fifth Place Prize and $1,200 - sponsored by The Charles C. Taylor and Samir Nikocevic Charitable Foundation - was awarded to Kenny Williams.

The Semifinals Richard Chambless People's Choice Award and $500 was presented to Tegan Miller. This award, given by Swann Seiler in memory of her dear friend Richard Chambless, is presented on behalf of the audience.

The Toian Bowser-Alexander Award, worth $500, is given in honor of Ms. Toian Alexander, the first ATC treasurer, by James Edward Alexander. This award is voted on by contestants and rewards a contestant who exhibits helpfulness to others, encouragement, and supportiveness. The Toian Bowser-Alexander Award was presented to Christina Pecce.

"We have been blown away with the level of talent demonstrated by our contestants this week and are very thankful to celebrate another week of song in Savannah," said ATC Artistic Director Mikki Sodergren. "Congratulations to our fantastic Gold Medal winner, Carole J. Bufford, and all 28 contestants who participated in our 2020 season!"

To learn more about the ATC - a nonprofit arts organization seeking to celebrate and preserve all styles of classic American music through a unique vocal competition for highly skilled and diverse singing performers - please visit www.americantraditionscompetition.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You