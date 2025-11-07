Yuka Kawazu's Danse En L'Air to Present KOKORO - THE HEARTS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Yuka Kawazu's Danse En L'Air will bring "Kokoro - The Hearts," an evening of original dances and celebration of Danse En L'air's 12th anniversary, to the KnJ Theater in Peridance Center on Saturday, November 8 at 8pm. The evening of dance is enhanced by digital projections of artworks by Andrea Shapiro and Melissa Kraft, and also features live music from talented Japanese singer Hiroko Yonekura.

About the program, Kawazu says: "Our hearts feel all kinds of emotions. We need to protect them, but at the same time we can enjoy the moments of beauty. Our fantastic artists Andrea Shapiro and Melissa Kraft's artwork will inspire an evening of dance as we collectively show our hearts full of love and joy. This year's performance is dedicated to Agnes Lewucha and Kevin Carpenter; though they are no longer with us, they will always remain in our hearts, and in that honor we celebrate them."

Highlights of the varied program include: Kawazu's "I Want You" danced by former NYCB dancer Eliza Blutt and Adam Soniak and "Alfonsina by the Sea" danced by former Ailey dancer Lisa Johnson-Willingham to the singing of Hiroko Yonekura; Argentine tango champion Anton Domansky and his partner Carolina Jaurena; West Coast swing champions Dimitri Hector and Dillon Luther; aerial choreography by Kyla Ranney; Albanian dancers Adelia Lami and Krisi Dalipi (Dancing with the Stars, X Factor Albania); ballroom from Nadine Hildebrand and Sherman Hope; Latin champion Robert Arvidsson; and a foxtrot by Zachary Bordonaro choreographed for Yuka.

Dancers also include Lauren Carmen, Selene Parke, Hyun Ji Jeon, Georgia Wood, Aikiu Chomphuworn, Meghan Schardt-Gensberg, Hanna Oldsman, Lauren Carmen, Victory Davis, and Teryn Trent..