You Can Now See Full List of Broadway-Inspired Recipes in BREAK AN EGG: THE BROADWAY COOKBOOK
Celebrate your love of Broadway with this quirky collection of recipes inspired by your favorite musicals: BREAK AN EGG: THE BROADWAY COOKBOOK (Insight Editions; 9/1/2020; $29.99)
See the "program" (or table of contents) below!
There's nothing quite like dinner and a show, but tonight's menu is guaranteed to be a real crowdpleaser. From Tara Theoharis, author of The Minecrafter's Cookbook and creator of The Geeky Hostess blog, comes a cookbook of over fifty recipes inspired by the most popular Broadway musicals of the last ninety years.
Warm up your appetite with some Eggrolls for Mr. Goldstone (Gypsy) served with a side of Too Darn Hot Sauce (Kiss Me, Kate). Looking for some liquid courage? Whip yourself up Another Vodka Stinger (Company) or make good with The Wizard and Ice (Wicked). Need something with a bit more substance? Schnitzel With Noodles (The Sound of Music) is one of our favorite things, or you can spice it up with Mama's Well-Peppered Ragu (Chicago). Then again, if you're craving something really indulgent, try our Angel (Food Cake) of Music (The Phantom of the Opera). It's guaranteed to bring down the chandelier.
With fun illustrations and gorgeous food photography throughout, this book is the perfect gift for season ticket holders, drama kids, and Broadway fans of all ages.
