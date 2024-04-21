Yen-Nien Hsu And Lalit Sritara Set To Showcase Original Song at Commune NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Musical theatre composer, Yen-Nien Hsu, and book writer-lyricist, Lalit Sritara, are set to perform "A Life That's Truly Mine," an original song from their song cycle about international students and graduates in the U.S., at ACN NYC's Ourboroughs event. The event, hosted at Commune NYC, will take place on Saturday, April 27th, starting at 2 PM, with performances scheduled to begin at 4 PM.

"A Life That's Truly Mine" is a pop rock song, offering a poignant exploration of the challenges and triumphs experienced by those striving to establish a life in a foreign land.

The event will also feature dragon-themed performances and a variety of vendors, along with an assortment of food and drinks. Other artists slated to perform include Frank Song, Waner Zhang and Kim the Diamond. Entry is free, and no tickets or prior registration are required.

For more information, please visit https://www.instagram.com/acn_nyc/