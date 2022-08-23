YOU'LL BE SWELL! YOU'LL BE GREAT! THE FINE ART OF PERFORMANCE Extended At Helicline Fine Art

You'll Be Swell! You'll Be Great! The Fine Art of Performance, the current exhibition from Helicline Fine Art is extended now through October 31.

Additional works have been added. More than three dozen works of art depicting theatre, film, dance, music and circus, will be available for sale on the Helicline site, artsy.net and 1stDibs.com. In person viewings can be arranged by appointment at our midtown Manhattan gallery.

Featured works include paintings, costume and set design drawings, illustrations, photographs and more from iconic Broadway shows and films. They include: Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, My Fair Lady, Cabaret, Follies The King & I, Cabaret, On The Town, Bye Bye Birdie, Day and Night, The Defiant Ones, I Could Go On Singing, portraits of Josephine Baker and Carmen Miranda, as well as works depicting dancers, film sets, performers, playwrights, audiences, backstage, Times Square and more. The works were created between the 1920s - 1990s.

Some of the artists in the new exhibition are beloved American and European modernists as well as iconic Tony Award winning designers, including: Boris Aaronson, Leon Bibel, Cecil Beaton, Jean Chassaing, David Fredenthal, William Gropper, Edith Head, Al Hirschfeld, Hilary Knight, Michael Loew, Roddy McDowall, Paul Meltsner, Jo Mielziner, Hugo Scheiber, Miles White, Richard Whorf, Louis Wolchonok, and others.

"While I have operated Helicline Fine Art since 2008, my life-long work has been, and continues to be, running a Times Square communications firm. From day one of my professional life, I have been working in entertainment, primarily the theatre, selling two hours of magic in a dark room. Some of these artists were friends, even clients. Their work has great significance to me, and I believe it will resonate deeply with those who love entertainment and the arts. These works are fine art." said Keith Sherman, proprietor of the gallery.

Artworks are available at a wide price range for beginning as well as established collectors who love all things entertainment.

The title of the exhibition, "You'll Be Swell! You'll Be Great!" is a song lyric from arguably the greatest musical ever written, GYPSY, by Jule Styne, Arthur Laurents and Stephen Sondheim.

Helicline Fine Art is. private art gallery specializing in modernism, American scene, social realism, mural studies, industrial landscapes, regionalism, abstraction and more. The artworks on the site represent a sampling of available works.