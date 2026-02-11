World Music Institute to Present Ravi Shankar Ensemble at The Town Hall

The Town Hall will present the Ravi Shankar Ensemble, curated by Sukanya and Anoushka Shankar, featuring a blend of live music and archival visuals on Friday, March 20th.

Curated by the maestro's widow Sukanya and his daughter Anoushka, the Ravi Shankar Ensemble is a multi-generational collective of world-class musicians dedicated to the masterful compositions and enduring legacy of the uniquely legendary musician, Ravi Shankar. In its debut tour, the ensemble will present a special program featuring visual elements from the Ravi Shankar archives alongside a dynamic selection of Shankar's soul-stirring music.

The Ensemble features Shubhendra Rao - sitar and ensemble leader; Aayush Mohan - sarod; Ravichandra Kulur - flute; Padma Shankar - violin and vocals; Anubrata Chatterjee - tabla; and B.C. Manjunath - mridangam.

In a career that spanned decades and continents, Maestro Ravi Shankar left an indelible imprint on global music history and culture. A virtuosic Indian musician and composer known for his mastery of the sitar, Shankar was a leading global figure of the 20th century and a major figure in the Hindustani music tradition, reshaping the centuries-old form into what is recognized today and introducing Western audiences to the classical tradition of Indian ragas. He popularized Indian classical music globally through his teaching, performances, and collaborations with Western musicians like Yehudi Menuhin, Philip Glass, and George Harrison. His compositions for sitar and orchestra bridged the gap between Eastern and Western music. Shankar received the Bharat Ratna (India's highest civilian honor), France's Légion d'honneur, a Knighthood from Queen Elizabeth, eighteen honorary doctorates, and five Grammy Awards, including a rare Lifetime Achievement Award.

