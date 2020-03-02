World Music Institute Presents Paris Combo
World Music Institute presents Paris Combo
Fronted by the charismatic chanteuse Belle du Berry, Paris Combo blends traditional French chanson and gypsy jazz with elements of other world music traditions into a signature style that the Los Angeles Times calls "marvelously eclectic" and the Boston Herald describes as "cool, continental, witty and more than a little mysterious." Two decades of crisscrossing the globe have refined the quartet's unique cosmopolitan sound, establishing the band as one of the most intriguing groups on the international music scene.
Saturday, March 28, 2020. Doors 6 PM | Show 8 PM. Sony Hall, 235 West 46th Street, Manhattan. General admission seating and limited VIP seating. Tickets: VIP seating advance $75 | VIP seating day of show $80 | general admission advance $40 | general admission day of show $45
