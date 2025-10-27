World Music Institute Announces New 'Sacred Sounds Of Healing' Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As part of its 40th anniversary season, World Music Institute will debut a new series, titled Sacred Sounds of Healing In a time of heightened turmoil, stress, and anxiety, WMI recognizes people's need for balance, healing, and community, and responds with a series that presents and explores sacred sounds of healing from a variety of cultural traditions. The series highlights artists, cross-cultural collaborations, and interactive ancillary events that celebrate and promote the transformative power of music and sounds from diverse spiritual and ethnic traditions.

The series kicks off on November 8th with a free panel discussion and continues with an inaugural performance featuring Grammy Award-winning artist Chandrika Tandon at Symphony Space on November 21st. The Sacred Sounds of Healing series aims to heal and foster peace, joy, and unity through the universal language of music.

Sacred Sounds of Healing Events:

Redeemer Presbyterian Church

150 East 91st Street, Manhattan

Free

WMI convenes a panel of scientists, artists, and cultural experts as it seeks to gain and share insights into if, where, and how science and old, cultural traditions meet when it comes to sounds of healing. Led by Chandrika Tandon, the panel will include Lisa Sokolov, Alexandre Tannous, and Dr. Concetta Tomaino. This panel is free and open to the public with registration.

2025 Grammy-winner and two-time Grammy-nominee Chandrika Tandon presents Divine Ecstasy, with an ensemble of instrumental and vocal musicians. This intimate event will be an evening of storytelling, chanting, and audience participation, featuring her newest release, Soul Ecstasy, alongside songs from her other albums. For two decades, Chandrika has made ancient Sanskrit mantras and slokas accessible to wider audiences through her work with community and school choirs, including her current role as Artist-in-Residence for the award-winning Young People's Chorus of New York City. This performance is a co-presentation with The Town Hall, held at Peter Norton Symphony Space.

The Yuval Ron Ensemble featuring Sufi Master musician Khawaja Ehrari, unite the sacred musical traditions of Sufism and Judaism into an unusual musical mystical celebration. A marriage of tradition and innovation. This exhilarating musical journey is full of joy, hope, and deep spirituality, celebrating the underlying unity shared by all people, regardless of nationality, race, religion, and culture. With the addition of the whirling dervish, this program will be a feast for the senses. There will be an afternoon workshop preceding the concert performance in the evening.