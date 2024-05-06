Works & Process to Present Rotunda Dance Party: LayeRhythm

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Works & Process presents Rotunda Dance Party: LayeRhythm on Monday, May 20, 2024 at 8pm at the Guggenheim's Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, NY. Tickets $15 to Choose-What-You-Pay.

Embodying the continuum of concert and social dance, LayeRhythm, led by Mai Lê Hô, interweaves a singular mix of freestyle dance, live music, and audience interaction to celebrate the vibrancy of street and club dance cultures. In conjunction with the Guggenheim's Member Mondays, the evening will feature improvisations by musicians, dancers, and emcees, captivating the young and old, from theater enthusiasts to clubgoers.

LayeRhythm has received Works & Process LaunchPAD residency support at The Church, Sag Harbor (2023) and the Catskill Mountain Foundation (2024).

ABOUT WORKS & PROCESS

A non-profit without walls, Works & Process champions performing artists and their creative process from studio to stage. We platform artists from the world's largest organizations and amplify underrecognized performing arts cultures. We provide rare, longitudinal, and fully-funded creative residencies, and commissioning support. We present at the Guggenheim Museum, Lincoln Center, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Each summer Works & Process curates and presents free dance programs with City Parks Foundation's SummerStage and NYC Parks.

Works & Process LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" provides artists multi-week residencies with 24/7 studio availability, on-site housing, health insurance enrollment access, industry-leading fees, and transportation to residency partners spanning counties in New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts.