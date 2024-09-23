Works & Process to Present New York City Ballet: Caili Quan, Tiler Peck, And Gianna Reisen

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Works & Process will present New York City Ballet: Caili Quan, Tiler Peck, and Gianna Reisen on Sunday, October 6, 2024 at 7pm at the Guggenheim's Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, NY.

Go behind the scenes of the three ballets comprising New York City Ballet's 2024 Fall Fashion Gala performance. See highlights from Caili Quan's first work for the company set to music by Camille Saint-Saëns, which will premiere at the gala on Wednesday, October 9. Explore Gianna Reisen's 2022 commission for the School of American Ballet, Signs, set to music by Philip Glass. Longtime principal dancer Tiler Peck, known for her astute sense of musicality, discusses her hit ballet from the 2024 winter season and first New York City Ballet commission, Concerto for Two Pianos, set to music by Francis Poulenc. Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan will moderate a discussion and company members will perform excerpts.

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at https://www.worksandprocess.org/calendar/works-and-process-at-the-guggenheim-nycb-cailiquan-tilerpeck-giannareisen

ABOUT WORKS & PROCESS

A non-profit without walls, Works & Process champions performing artists and their creative process from studio to stage. We platform artists from the world's largest organizations and amplify underrecognized performing arts cultures. We provide rare, longitudinal, and fully-funded creative residencies, and commissioning support. We present at the Guggenheim Museum, Manhattan West, and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Each summer Works & Process curates and presents free dance programs with City Parks Foundation's SummerStage and NYC Parks.

Works & Process LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" provides artists multi-week residencies with 24/7 studio availability, on-site housing, health insurance enrollment access, industry-leading fees, and transportation to residency partners spanning counties in New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts.