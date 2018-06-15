Williamstown Theatre Festival Announces Artist Residencies And Additional Casting

Williamstown Theatre Festival has announced the artists in residency for the 2018 summer season. Every summer, through WTF's New Play and Musical Development Initiative, dozens of artists develop new work for the Festival, including members of WTF's Andrew Martin-Weber New Play and Musical Commissioning Program, by participating in residencies and workshops in and around Williamstown.

This year's artists include WTF Commissioned Artists Benjamin Scheuer (The Lion), Bess Wohl (Small Mouth Sounds), Sharyn Rothstein (By The Water), Max Posner (Judy), Halley Feiffer (WTF's Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow), Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play), Zoe Sarnak (Afterwords), Marsha Norman (The Bridges of Madison County), Meghan Kennedy, Justin Levine, Sylvia Khoury (Selling Kabul, L. Arnold Weissberger Award and Jay Harris Commission), and Michael John LaChiusa (WTF's R Shomon).

In addition to WTF's Commissioned Artists, Basil Kreimendahl (Sidewinders), Donald Margulies (Pulitzer Prize winner for Dinner with Friends), PigPen Theatre Company's (WTF's The Old Man and the Old Moon) Candis Jones (Name Calling), Mayaa Boateng, Michael R. Jackson (WTF's 2017 Playwright-in-Residence), Salty Brine (The Living Record Collection),Danny Mefford (WTF's Poster Boy, choreographer), and Emmy® Award winner Tom Fontana (WTF's The Spectre Bridegroom) will enjoy residencies this summer.

Additional casting has also been announced for the Nikos Stage productions including Atandwa Kani who will be playing the role of Sicelo in Dangerous House by Jen Silverman. Hoon Lee joins the cast of Seared by Theresa Rebeck; he replaces the previously announced Steven Pasquale, who withdrew for personal reasons.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

