Will Paul Mescal-Led A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Open on Broadway?

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Just last year, Paul Mescal, who will next appear on the big screen in Gladiator II, took home an Olivier Award for his performance in the West End revival of A Streetcar Named Desire. Now, according to a Deadline report, Mescal will make his Broadway debut as 'Stanley Kowalski' when the show transfers to Broadway in spring 2025. An official announcement has not yet been made.

Directed by Rebecca Frecknall (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club), the production ran for six weeks in spring 2023 at The Phoenix Theatre. The West End cast also included er Patsy Ferran, Anjana Vasan and Dwane Walcott. Check out what the critics had to say.

On a street in New Orleans, in the blistering summer heat, a sister spirals. When Blanche unexpectedly visits her estranged sister Stella, she brings with her a past that will threaten their future. As Stella's husband Stanley stalks closer to the truth, Blanche's fragile world begins to fracture. Reality and illusion collide and a violent conflict changes their lives forever.

Mescal's other theatre credits include: The Plough and the Stars (Lyric Hammersmith/Abbey Theatre, Dublin); The Lieutenant of Inishmore (Gaiety Theatre); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Kilkenny Arts Festival); A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man (Dublin Theatre Festival); The Great Gatsby; The Red Shoes (Gate Theatre, Dublin). His television work includes Normal People (for which he won a BAFTA for Best Actor), and for film, his credits include Foe; Aftersun (for which he was nominated for an Oscar and a BAFTA); God's Creatures; Carmen, The Lost Daughter, and All of Us Strangers.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner