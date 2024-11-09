Paul Mescal-Led STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Will Play NYC Following West End Return in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Paul Mescal-led production of A Streetcar Named Desire, which won the actor an Olivier award in 2023, will return to the West End in 2025 before transferring to New York. Variety reports that the production will return to the West End at the Noël Coward Theatre from February 3 – 22, before it makes its US Premiere at BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) in March 2025.

Deadline previously reported that Mescal would make his Broadway debut as 'Stanley Kowalski' when the show transfers to Broadway in spring 2025, but there is currently no official word on a Broadway transfer.

Directed by Rebecca Frecknall (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club), the production ran for six weeks in spring 2023 at The Phoenix Theatre. The West End cast also included er Patsy Ferran, Anjana Vasan and Dwane Walcott. Check out what the critics had to say.

On a street in New Orleans, in the blistering summer heat, a sister spirals. When Blanche unexpectedly visits her estranged sister Stella, she brings with her a past that will threaten their future. As Stella's husband Stanley stalks closer to the truth, Blanche's fragile world begins to fracture. Reality and illusion collide and a violent conflict changes their lives forever.

Mescal's other theatre credits include: The Plough and the Stars (Lyric Hammersmith/Abbey Theatre, Dublin); The Lieutenant of Inishmore (Gaiety Theatre); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Kilkenny Arts Festival); A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man (Dublin Theatre Festival); The Great Gatsby; The Red Shoes (Gate Theatre, Dublin). His television work includes Normal People (for which he won a BAFTA for Best Actor), and for film, his credits include Foe; Aftersun (for which he was nominated for an Oscar and a BAFTA); God's Creatures; Carmen, The Lost Daughter, and All of Us Strangers.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner