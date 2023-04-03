While Other Programs Shutter, Lucille Lortel Theatre Expands its Producing Footprint

Last month, when the Lucille Lortel Theatre announced the purchase of a new building in Chelsea, the release was somewhat surprising. It didn't come as a total shock that the Lortel was in the market for additional space--in 2021, the non-profit announced it was purchasing the Cherry Lane for $11 million before the deal fell apart. What caught some off-guard is that the Lortel also announced artistic leaders focusing on the development of new works. This at a time when non-profits are concerned about funds drying up and development programs have been shuttering.

"Off-Broadway people are crazy optimists," said George Forbes, Executive Director of the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

When you think of the Lucille Lortel Theatre, you likely picture the rental venue on Christopher Street. You may also know of some of the behind-the-scenes activities the Lucille Lortel Theatre non-profit does, but you don't know it as a producing entity, because it has not been one in quite some time. Lucille Lortel, who passed away in 1999, was a producer, but when she died, the theater's board made the decision not to produce. That has now changed after what, according to Forbes, was essentially a decade-long soul-searching process.

Playwright Caridad Svich has been announced as Artistic Director of New Play Development and Michael Heitzman as Artistic Director of New Musical Development.

"They have this commitment to not letting theater die," Svich said of the Lortel board. "They want to take the theater flame and keep it alive."

Located on 18th Street, the new space will act as the theater company's headquarters, featuring a 61-seat studio theater, a co-working space for artists, and office space. Forbes said the theater in Chelsea is going to be built with all-natural products--wood, clay and brick, no vinyl or cinderblocks--to give it a warm feel. But he also wants it to feel a little unfinished, believing the red velvet seats of the original Lucille Lortel Theatre come with certain expectations. The new building cost of $5.35 million was covered by a grant from the Lucille Lortel Foundation Inc. (a separate non-profit that reported over $18 million in assets on its 2020 tax return), which will also support the building's renovation and some producing efforts moving forward. While the original release said the Chelsea space is anticipated to open in 2025, Svich said it will be five years before work will be produced there.

The original Lucille Lortel Theatre will still exist. It will be used as a rental space, but one day may also host works produced by the theater company that shares its name. Meanwhile, Lortel is already in the producing game. Fall 2022, it produced FOUR SAINTS IN THREE ACTS at Target Margin Theater and co-produced Kate Berlant's show KATE at the Connelly Theater. And Svich are Heitzman are currently developing work with artists.

"We're going to have an open submission period in the fall," Svich explained. "Right now I'm talking to agents and keeping my ear to the ground. I'm trying to keep my selections intergenerational. I'm also looking at regions around the country that we don't see playwrights from. I feel like it's important to offer opportunities for folks that are in regions where opportunities don't exist."

Svich said there will be a focus on bilingual works, works that are climate-conscious, that are commenting on social justice and disability justice and that are concerned with health equity. Having rental income and the backing of the Lucille Lortel Foundation will help get the company off the ground, but it will also look for donations and grants.

During the years until the new space is ready, the theater company will be doing readings virtually, at some rental venues and possibly at the Christopher Street location. They'll also be discussing whether to produce or co-produce full productions on Christopher Street or at other theaters.

"It's very ambitious and utopian," Svich stated. "It's all baby steps now, but I just love the faith that art can survive."