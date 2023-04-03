Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
While Other Programs Shutter, Lucille Lortel Theatre Expands its Producing Footprint

Apr. 03, 2023  

Last month, when the Lucille Lortel Theatre announced the purchase of a new building in Chelsea, the release was somewhat surprising. It didn't come as a total shock that the Lortel was in the market for additional space--in 2021, the non-profit announced it was purchasing the Cherry Lane for $11 million before the deal fell apart. What caught some off-guard is that the Lortel also announced artistic leaders focusing on the development of new works. This at a time when non-profits are concerned about funds drying up and development programs have been shuttering.

"Off-Broadway people are crazy optimists," said George Forbes, Executive Director of the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

When you think of the Lucille Lortel Theatre, you likely picture the rental venue on Christopher Street. You may also know of some of the behind-the-scenes activities the Lucille Lortel Theatre non-profit does, but you don't know it as a producing entity, because it has not been one in quite some time. Lucille Lortel, who passed away in 1999, was a producer, but when she died, the theater's board made the decision not to produce. That has now changed after what, according to Forbes, was essentially a decade-long soul-searching process.

Playwright Caridad Svich has been announced as Artistic Director of New Play Development and Michael Heitzman as Artistic Director of New Musical Development.

"They have this commitment to not letting theater die," Svich said of the Lortel board. "They want to take the theater flame and keep it alive."

Located on 18th Street, the new space will act as the theater company's headquarters, featuring a 61-seat studio theater, a co-working space for artists, and office space. Forbes said the theater in Chelsea is going to be built with all-natural products--wood, clay and brick, no vinyl or cinderblocks--to give it a warm feel. But he also wants it to feel a little unfinished, believing the red velvet seats of the original Lucille Lortel Theatre come with certain expectations. The new building cost of $5.35 million was covered by a grant from the Lucille Lortel Foundation Inc. (a separate non-profit that reported over $18 million in assets on its 2020 tax return), which will also support the building's renovation and some producing efforts moving forward. While the original release said the Chelsea space is anticipated to open in 2025, Svich said it will be five years before work will be produced there.

The original Lucille Lortel Theatre will still exist. It will be used as a rental space, but one day may also host works produced by the theater company that shares its name. Meanwhile, Lortel is already in the producing game. Fall 2022, it produced FOUR SAINTS IN THREE ACTS at Target Margin Theater and co-produced Kate Berlant's show KATE at the Connelly Theater. And Svich are Heitzman are currently developing work with artists.

"We're going to have an open submission period in the fall," Svich explained. "Right now I'm talking to agents and keeping my ear to the ground. I'm trying to keep my selections intergenerational. I'm also looking at regions around the country that we don't see playwrights from. I feel like it's important to offer opportunities for folks that are in regions where opportunities don't exist."

Svich said there will be a focus on bilingual works, works that are climate-conscious, that are commenting on social justice and disability justice and that are concerned with health equity. Having rental income and the backing of the Lucille Lortel Foundation will help get the company off the ground, but it will also look for donations and grants.

During the years until the new space is ready, the theater company will be doing readings virtually, at some rental venues and possibly at the Christopher Street location. They'll also be discussing whether to produce or co-produce full productions on Christopher Street or at other theaters.

"It's very ambitious and utopian," Svich stated. "It's all baby steps now, but I just love the faith that art can survive."



From This Author - Cara Joy David

BroadwayWorld's Industry Editor Cara Joy David


Get to Know the Tony NominatorsGet to Know the Tony Nominators
March 27, 2023

This time of year, most know the most important people in the industry are sadly not anyone putting on a show, but rather the Tony nominators. Usually, this is the time that many selected nominators start dropping out, typically because of involvement in an eligible production or failure to see all eligible productions. This season, we’ve so far had very few recusals, so as of now there is a pretty full slate.
Mid-Career Playwrights Struggle to Get Support in Youth-Focused IndustryMid-Career Playwrights Struggle to Get Support in Youth-Focused Industry
March 20, 2023

Theater is often focused on the young. One would think this is only true on the stage—actors and appearance receive the bulk of attention. But behind-the-scenes it is that way too. With a few exceptions for established writers like Tom Stoppard, emerging writers are given way more attention than older ones.
Dueling ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Musicals Head to CourtDueling ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Musicals Head to Court
March 13, 2023

Theater fans are used to seeing multiple shows with the same name. We all know about the dueling WILD PARTYs. Yet the producer of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES: A NEW MUSICAL has felt the need to go to court to ask the court to declare the show legally entitled to keep its name.
Court Rules on Jujamcyn Theaters' Fight for Covid-Related Insurance CoverageCourt Rules on Jujamcyn Theaters' Fight for Covid-Related Insurance Coverage
March 7, 2023

Jujamcyn Theaters’ fight for Covid-related insurance coverage has suffered a mighty blow. A Court in the Southern District of New York, which is a federal court, decided against Jujamcyn in its lawsuit against Federal Insurance Company and trimmed Jujamcyn’s case against another insurer, Pacific Indemnity Company.
WOLF PLAY's Wall of Free PropsWOLF PLAY's Wall of Free Props
March 6, 2023

When walking into MCC Theater to see Hansol Jung‘s WOLF PLAY, you are greeted by very little on the floor where the action will take place—a couch, a table, some balloons—but yet an entire wall chock full of stuff. Where did the stuff come from? Some came from part productions the team members have worked on, but much of it came from NYC.
