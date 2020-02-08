Which Broadway Shows Are On Tour in 2020? The Full List!

Broadway is coming to a city near you this year!

Theatre fans need not travel all the way to New York City to get a taste of Broadway. Though the Big Apple boasts perhaps the freshest productions and greatest talents in the world, many of the most successful shows on Broadway will eventually hit the road- bringing and equally magical (though sometimes slightly updated) version of their production to cities across the country.

Which tours will arrive in your city in 2020? We've got the full list!

Ain't Too Proud

AIN'T TOO PROUD is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone" and so many more.

o Tour launches in July 2020

Upcoming Stops: Providence, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Baltimore

FULL ITINERARY

Aladdin

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award®-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 14 New Amsterdam Theatre house records. Worldwide it has welcomed more than 10 million people, grossed over $1 billion and its global footprint includes productions in Tokyo, Germany, and on tour across North America.

o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: Memphis, Austin, San Antonio, Kansas City

FULL ITINERARY

Anastasia

Inspired by the beloved films, ANASTASIA transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: Cleveland, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Seattle

FULL ITINERARY

An American in Paris

In post war Paris, romance is in the air and youthful optimism reigns. Gershwin's soaring melodies are matched by gravity-defying dance as the world rediscovers the power of love in this breathtaking production. Hoping to start a new life, World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan chooses newly-liberated Paris as the place to make a name for himself as a painter. But Jerry's life becomes complicated when he meets Lise, a young Parisian shop girl with her own secret - and realizes he is not her only suitor. Winner of four Tony Awards and inspired by the Academy Award-winning film, this exquisite production features your favorite Gershwin songs including "I Got Rhythm," "Liza," "'S Wonderful," "But Not for Me," and "Stairway to Paradise."

o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: St. Louis, Cedar Rapids, El Paso, Sarasota

FULL ITINERARY

The Band's Visit

In this delightfully offbeat story, set in a town that's way off the beaten path, a band of musicians arrive lost, out of the blue. Under the spell of the desert sky, and with beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected and tantalizing ways. Even the briefest visit can stay with you forever. With a score that seduces your soul and sweeps you off your feet, and featuring Tony-winning performances and thrillingly talented onstage musicians, THE BAND'S VISIT rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry, and ultimately, brings us together.

o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: Boston, Hartford, Des Moines, San Francisco

FULL ITINERARY

Bandstand

It's 1945. As America's soldiers come home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, Private First Class Donny Novitski, singer and songwriter, struggles to rebuild the life he left behind. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation's next great musical superstars, Donny sees a lifeline for himself and some fellow veterans that gives them the purpose they so desperately need. Together, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice, and finally feel like they have a place to call home.

o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: Washington D.C., Boise, Sacramento, Little Rock

FULL ITINERARY

Beautiful

From the string of pop classics Carole King wrote for the biggest acts in music, to her own life-changing, chart-busting success with Tapestry, BEAUTIFUL takes you back to where it all began-and takes you on the ride of a lifetime. Featuring over two dozen pop classics, including "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "Up on the Roof," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," and Natural Woman," this crowd-pleasing international phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember-and the story you'll never forget.

o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: Santa Barbara, Tempe, Colorado Springs, Jackson

FULL ITINERARY

The Book of Mormon

From Trey Parker and Matt Stone, four-time Emmy Award-winning creators of South Park comes this hilarious Broadway musical about a pair of mismatched Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that's about as far from Salt Lake City as you can get. The Book of Mormon is written in collaboration with Robert Lopez, the Tony Award-winning writer of Avenue Q, and co-directed by Mr. Parker and three-time Tony nominee Casey Nicholaw (Spamalot, The Drowsy Chaperone). Contains explicit language.

o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: Portland, Seattle, Boise, Denver

FULL ITINERARY

A Bronx Tale

Based on the one-man show that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical takes audiences to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring an original doo-wop score, this is a tale about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family.

o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: Providence, Costa Mesa, Tuscon, Memphis

FULL ITINERARY

Cats

Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music and stunning choreography. Winner of 7 Tony Awards® including BEST MUSICAL, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, original scenic and costume design by John Napier, all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz, all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne and direction by Trevor Nunn make this production a new CATS for a new generation!

o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: Pittsburgh, Ottowa, Indianapolis, St. Louis

FULL ITINERARY

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Roald Dahl's amazing tale is the golden ticket that is touring the imagi-nation! It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray. Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: Norfolk, Dayton, Oklahoma City, Houston

FULL ITINERARY

The Cher Show

For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. The Cher Show was the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it was packed with so much Cher that it took three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

o Tour launches in October 2020

Upcoming Stops: Rochester and more TBA

FULL ITINERARY

Chicago

A true New York City institution, CHICAGO has everything that makes Broadway great: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz; one showstopping song after another; and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. No wonder CHICAGO has been honored with 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy® and thousands of standing ovations. It's also no surprise that CHICAGO has wowed audiences all around the world, from Mexico City to Moscow, from São Paulo to South Africa. Whether you're looking for your first Broadway musical, whether you've seen the Academy Award®-winning film and want to experience the show live onstage or whether you've seen it before and want to recapture the magic, CHICAGO always delivers.

o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: Seattle, Costa Mesa, Boston, Portland

FULL ITINERARY

The Color Purple

With a soul-raising, Grammy-winning® score of jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues, The Color Purple is an unforgettable and intensely moving revival of an American classic. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and Academy Award-nominated feature film, The Color Purple leaves its mark on the soul. Don't miss your chance to be mesmerized when this joyous show comes to a theatre near you.

o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: Wilmington, Key West, Charlotte, Nashville

FULL ITINERARY

Come From Away

This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: Auston, Houston, Louisville, Sacramento

FULL ITINERARY

Dear Evan Hansen

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new musical about life and the way we live it.

o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: Salt Lake City, Detroit, Philadelphia, Baltimore

FULL ITINERARY

Escape to Margaritaville

Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all-and stay to find something they never expected. Get ready for a hilarious and heartwarming musical with the most unforgettable songs from one of music's greatest storytellers. USA Today calls it "A little slice of paradise!" and Entertainment Weekly raves, "It will knock your flip-flops off!" So don't let the party start without you.

o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: Reno, Los Angeles, Albuquerque, Cincinnati

FULL ITINERARY

Fiddler on the Roof

Rich with musical hits you know and love, including "Tradition," "Sunrise, Sunset," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life (L'Chaim!)," FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. Featuring a talented cast, lavish orchestra and stunning movement and dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to the uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: Boston, Detroit, Kansas City, Houston

FULL ITINERARY

Finding Neverland

Based on the Academy Award®-winning film of the same name, this breathtaking show follows playwright J.M. Barrie as he summons the courage to become the writer - and the man - he yearns to be. Barrie finds the inspiration he's been missing when he meets the beautiful widow Sylvia and her four young sons: Jack, George, Michael and Peter. Delighted by the boys' hilarious escapades, Barrie conjures the magical world of Neverland and writes a play unlike any the high-society London theatergoers have ever seen. It's a tremendous risk, but as Barrie himself has discovered.

o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: Burlington, Wilkes Barre, Toledo, Morgantown

FULL ITINERARY

Frozen

A mysterious secret. A family torn apart. As one sister struggles with being an outsider and harnessing her powers within, the other sets out on a thrilling adventure to bring her family together once again. Both are searching for love, but they'll learn that to find it they'll have to look inside themselves first.

o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: Portland, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Minneapolis

FULL ITINERARY

Hairspray

HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award®-winning musical comedy phenomenon that inspired the blockbuster film and live television event, is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Featuring the beloved score of hit songs, including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore," "It Takes Two," and incorporating "Ladies Choice" from the musical film adaption, HAIRSPRAY is "fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!" (The New York Times).

o Tour launches Fall 2020

Upcoming Stops: Baltimore and more TBA

FULL ITINERARY

Hamilton

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.



o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: Toronto, Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta

FULL ITINERARY

Hello, Dolly!

Hello, Dolly! began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on April 20, 2017. Having broken the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history, the box office record at the Shubert Theatre twelve times, and shattering The Shubert Organization's all-time record ten times, the production ended its historic Broadway run on August 25, 2018.

o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: Atlanta, Philadelphia, Providence, Buffalo

FULL ITINERARY

Jersey Boys

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.

o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: Houston, New Orleans, Jacksonville, Tampa

FULL ITINERARY

Jesus Christ Superstar

Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring. Featuring award-winning music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: Nashville, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Washington D.C.

FULL ITINERARY

The Last Ship

When a sailor named Gideon Fletcher returns home after seventeen years at sea, tensions between past and future flare in both his family and his town. The local shipyard, around which the community has always revolved, is closing and no one knows what will come next, only that a half-built ship towers over the terraces. With the engine fired and pistons in motion, picket lines are drawn as foreman Jackie White and his wife Peggy fight to hold their community together in the face of the gathering storm.

o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: San Francisco, St. Paul, Washington D.C., Detroit

FULL ITINERARY

Les Miserables

With its glorious new staging and dazzlingly reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking new production has left both audiences and critics awestruck, cheering "Les Miz is born again!" (NY1). Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Featuring the thrilling score and beloved songs "I Dreamed A Dream," "On My Own," "Stars," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: Philadelphia, San Jose, Boston, Toronto

FULL ITINERARY

The Lion King

In the past year alone, The Lion King hit several historic milestones. In May the entertainment blockbuster reached over 100 million guests worldwide, in June the Broadway production hit 9,000 performances, and this past October the London production celebrated its 20th anniversary in the West End. This summer several of the show's creators including Elton John, Lebo M, and Hans Zimmer - collaborated on the 2019 version of the film, executive produced by Julie Taymor and Thomas Schumacher, which has gone onto extraordinary worldwide success.

o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: Toledo, Omaha, Tempe, Costa Mesa

FULL ITINERARY

Mean Girls

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: Orlando, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco

FULL ITINERARY

Million Dollar Quartet

Around Christmas time in 1956, Carl Perkins was in a post-"Blue Suede Shoes" funk. He booked a recording session on Dec. 4th with producer Sam Phillips. Aalong with Jerry Lee Lewis, Perkins and his band recorded a number of songs including one of Perkins' best-known records, "Matchbox.". (The single was only a minor hit when Perkins recorded it, but later on when released by The Beatles in 1964, it reached the top 20 of the Billboard charts.) Details from the rest of that day are still questioned, but this is what is known: Perkins and Lewis were later joined by Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash, and the foursome held an impromptu jam session.​

o Tour launches February 2020

Upcoming Stops: Cedar Rapids, Denver, Cheyenne, Boston

FULL ITINERARY

Miss Saigon

In the last days of the Vietnam War, 17-year-old Kim is forced to work in a Saigon bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer. There, she meets and falls in love with an American G.I. named Chris, but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For 3 years, Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he's fathered a son.

o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: Atlanta, Miami, Toronto, Baltimore

FULL ITINERARY

Moulin Rouge

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular... Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and - above all - love, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

o Tour launches November 2020

Upcoming Stops: New Orleans, Chicago, Minneapolis, San Francisco

FULL ITINERARY

My Fair Lady

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, My Fair Lady, with a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, premiered on Broadway on March 15, 1956. The legendary original production won 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical and ran for 2,717 performances making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: Chicago, Milwaukee, Denver, Las Vegas

FULL ITINERARY

Oklahoma!

Seventy-five years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before, re-orchestrated and reimagined for the 21st century.

o Tour launches September 2020

Upcoming Stops: Oklahoma City, Los Angeles, Dallas, Tulsa

FULL ITINERARY

Once on This Island

Winner of the 2018 TONY AWARD FOR BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND is the sweeping, universal tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world, and ready to risk it all for love. Guided by the mighty island gods, Ti Moune sets out on a remarkable journey to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Seattle

FULL ITINERARY

The Play That Goes Wrong

This Olivier Award-winning comedy is a hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes. Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous.

o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: Indianapolis, Wilmington, Milwaukee, Charleston

FULL ITINERARY

Pretty Woman

Pretty Woman: The Musical is based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, and is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self- discovery for both Vivian and Edward.

o Tour launches December 2020

Upcoming Stops: Baltimore, San Diego, Los Angeles, Tulsa

FULL ITINERARY

Rent

In 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer opened on Broadway... and forever changed the landscape of American theatre. Two decades later, Jonathan Larson's RENT continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world. And now, this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award®-winning masterpiece returns to the stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production. A re-imagining of Puccini's La Bohème, RENT follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters-love.

o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: Morgantown, Birmingham, St. Louis, Denver

FULL ITINERARY

SpongeBob Squarepants

Get ready to enjoy the "Broadway Extravaganza" (The New Yorker) that New York Magazine calls "effervescent candy-for-the-spirit." Explore the depths of theatrical innovation in THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, 2018 Best Musical winner of the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, where the power of optimism really can save the world.

o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: Denver, Wichita, Cleveland, Pittsburgh

FULL ITINERARY

Summer

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical takes us through Donna Summer's tumultuous life, tempestuous loves and mega-watt musical hits. Spend the night in her electrifying universe.

o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: Toronto, Pittsburgh, Miami, Nashville

FULL ITINERARY

To Kill a Mockingbird

Inspired by Lee's own childhood in Alabama, To Kill A Mockingbird features one of literature's towering symbols of integrity and righteousness in the character of Atticus Finch, based on Lee's own father. The character of Scout, based on herself, has come to define youthful innocence - and its inevitable loss - for generation after generation of readers around the world.

o Tour launches August 2020

Upcoming Stops: Washington D.C. and more TBA

FULL ITINERARY

Tootsie

TOOTSIE tells the story of a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime - as the star of a new Broadway musical.

o Tour launches Fall 2020

Upcoming Stops: Buffalo and more TBA

FULL ITINERARY

Waitress

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying encounter with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: Little Rock, Birmingham, Toledo, Philadelphia

FULL ITINERARY

What the Constitution Means to Me

Fifteen year old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: Los Angeles, Chicago, and more TBA

FULL ITINERARY

Wicked

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."



o Currently on tour

Upcoming Stops: Madison, Vancouver, Charlotte, Oklahoma City

FULL ITINERARY

Want to learn even more about Broadway? We've got info on all 41 Broadway theatres, the longest-running shows of all time, what dance captains do, which shows are best for high schools, plus tips on how to win a Broadway ticket lottery, when to buy tickets to a Broadway show, how to visit the stage door, how to get there, what to wear, what you can bring, where to eat, where to drink, and how to know if a show is age appropriate!





