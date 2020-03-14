National Tours: Which Productions Are Cancelled?
BroadwayWorld has assembled a comprehensive list of the current status of all national tours, including any cancellations. Please note the situation is changing constantly and this page will be continually updated.
We ask that if you're aware a situation has changed you send a tip to social@broadwayworld.com with the subject line 'National Tours' so we may update with the latest information.
ALADDIN
The tour is on hiatus indefinitely.
ANASTASIA
The tour has suspended performances through Sunday, March 22nd.
BEAUTIFUL
Currently playing all engagements as scheduled.
CATS
Currently on hiatus for their entire Ottawa run in Canada through April 5th with performances in Ottawa and Indianapolis cancelled.
THE COLOR PURPLE
Is currently on hiatus until April 13th. Will resume performances in Utica, NY.
COME FROM AWAY
Starting March 13, 2020, Dallas Summer Musicals will postpone all remaining performances of Come From Away, scheduled to Run through March 22, 2020, and All Artis-Naples programming has been suspended through April 12, 2020. For up-to-date information about postponed or canceled tour stops, please visit www.ComeFromAway.com
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Gatherings in Detroit of over 250 people are banned, and the tour is on hiatus through April 5th.
FROZEN
Currently on hiatus through April 15th until their run in Salt Lake City.
HAMILTON
Productions in Los Angeles and San Francisco are on hiatus. One national tour in Toronto is playing as scheduled. The 2nd tour is on hiatus through March 29th.
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
The San Francisco production is on hiatus through March 31.
HELLO, DOLLY!
The tour was put on hiatus which went up to its closing date and will not reopen. The production has played its last performance.
JERSEY BOYS
Currently playing all engagements as scheduled.
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Currently on indefinite hiatus.
LES MISERABLES
The tour is on hiatus for their Philadelphia run, will resume performances April 7th.
MEAN GIRLS
Currently on hiatus through March 22nd.
MISS SAIGON
Currently playing all engagements as scheduled.
MY FAIR LADY
Currently expected to be on hiatus through April 12th.
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
A number of future tour stops cancelled, the tour is currently performing in Las Vegas. The tour is going on hiatus through April 7th.
SUMMER: THE Donna Summer MUSICAL
Currently on hiatus. Current and next two tour stops are cancelled.
THE BAND'S VISIT
Currently playing in Pittsburgh but has had upcoming engagements cancelled.
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Currently on hiatus through March 31 until a run at the Golden Gate in San Francisco.
THE LION KING
The tour is currently on hiatus until their engagement beginning April 15th in Omaha.
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
The tour is currently on hiatus through March 17.
WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
The tour is currently on hiatus through March 31st in Chicago, hoping to resume performances at 50% capacity through April 12th.
WICKED
Currently on hiatus through April 5th.
