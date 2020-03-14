National Tours: Which Productions Are Cancelled?

Click Here for More Articles on COVID19: Broadway Impact

BroadwayWorld has assembled a comprehensive list of the current status of all national tours, including any cancellations. Please note the situation is changing constantly and this page will be continually updated.

We ask that if you're aware a situation has changed you send a tip to social@broadwayworld.com with the subject line 'National Tours' so we may update with the latest information.

ALADDIN

The tour is on hiatus indefinitely.

ANASTASIA

The tour has suspended performances through Sunday, March 22nd.

BEAUTIFUL

Currently playing all engagements as scheduled.

CATS

Currently on hiatus for their entire Ottawa run in Canada through April 5th with performances in Ottawa and Indianapolis cancelled.

THE COLOR PURPLE

Is currently on hiatus until April 13th. Will resume performances in Utica, NY.

COME FROM AWAY

Starting March 13, 2020, Dallas Summer Musicals will postpone all remaining performances of Come From Away, scheduled to Run through March 22, 2020, and All Artis-Naples programming has been suspended through April 12, 2020. For up-to-date information about postponed or canceled tour stops, please visit www.ComeFromAway.com

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Gatherings in Detroit of over 250 people are banned, and the tour is on hiatus through April 5th.

FROZEN

Currently on hiatus through April 15th until their run in Salt Lake City.

HAMILTON

Productions in Los Angeles and San Francisco are on hiatus. One national tour in Toronto is playing as scheduled. The 2nd tour is on hiatus through March 29th.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

The San Francisco production is on hiatus through March 31.

HELLO, DOLLY!

The tour was put on hiatus which went up to its closing date and will not reopen. The production has played its last performance.

JERSEY BOYS

Currently playing all engagements as scheduled.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Currently on indefinite hiatus.

LES MISERABLES

The tour is on hiatus for their Philadelphia run, will resume performances April 7th.

MEAN GIRLS

Currently on hiatus through March 22nd.

MISS SAIGON

Currently playing all engagements as scheduled.

MY FAIR LADY

Currently expected to be on hiatus through April 12th.

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

A number of future tour stops cancelled, the tour is currently performing in Las Vegas. The tour is going on hiatus through April 7th.

SUMMER: THE Donna Summer MUSICAL

Currently on hiatus. Current and next two tour stops are cancelled.

THE BAND'S VISIT

Currently playing in Pittsburgh but has had upcoming engagements cancelled.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

Currently on hiatus through March 31 until a run at the Golden Gate in San Francisco.

THE LION KING

The tour is currently on hiatus until their engagement beginning April 15th in Omaha.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

The tour is currently on hiatus through March 17.

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

The tour is currently on hiatus through March 31st in Chicago, hoping to resume performances at 50% capacity through April 12th.

WICKED

Currently on hiatus through April 5th.





