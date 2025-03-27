Which AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Cast Members Have Appeared on Stage?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Wednesday, Marvel Studios held the Internet's attention for multiple hours as it slowly unveiled the star-studded cast of the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday. The movie will feature the return of many familiar heroes from past MCU movies, alongside Robert Downey, Jr., who will, this time, take on the role of the villainous Victor von Doom.

Several of the newly announced cast members are Broadway and West End veterans, including Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart, who return to their X-Men roles as Magneto and Professor X, respectively. McKellen's career on the stage has spanned decades, playing major Shakespearan roles from Macbeth to Hamlet to King Lear. He won a Tony Award in 1981 for Amadeus and has been the recipient of six Oliviers. Likewise, Stewart has interpreted Shakespeare in London and New York, also receiving acclaim for his one-man show of A Christmas Carol and a Tony nomination for Macbeth.

Anthony Mackie, who returns as Captain America, made his debut in 2003 in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Following that role, he was in 2004's Drowning Crow and, most recently, in A Behanding in Spokane in 2010. Sebastian Stan, back as Buckey, appeared on Broadway in 2007's Talk Radio as Kent and 2013's Picnic as Hal Carter.

Paul Rudd, returning as Ant-Man, has a long list of Broadway credits, including The Last Night of Ballyhoo, Twelfth Night, and Craig Wright's Grace.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who is making his debut as The Thing in 2025's The Fantastic Four: First Steps, has worked widely on New York stages for years, having been seen off-Broadway in Fifth of July, On the Mountain, Three Sisters, and more.

Kelsey Grammer, returning as Dr. Hank McCoy from the X-Men films, is an accomplished theater actor, having appeared on Broadway in Othello, La Cage aux Folles, Finding Neverland, and more. Joseph Quinn, appearing as Johnny Storm in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, was most recently seen on stage at Britain's National Theatre in Mosquitos.

David Harbor, playing Alexei Shostakov, is a Tony Award-nominated actor, appearing in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, The Coast of Utopia, Glengarry Glenn Ross, and more. Hannah John-Kamen, appearing as Ava Starr, made her West End debut in the musical Viva Forever! in 2012.

Tom Hiddleston, returning to the role of Loki, made his Broadway debut in 2019's Betrayal as Robert. He was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance. He has also appeared extensively on London stages, including in Othello, Coriolanus, Hamlet, and more.

Alan Cumming is a Tony-winning actor known for his turn as the Emcee in Cabaret. Other stage credits include Hamlet, The Seagull, and Macbeth. He returns to the role of Kurt Wagner from X-Men. Robert Downey Jr. made his Broadway debut in 2024 with the new play McNeal.

As audiences gear up for the highly anticipated film, check out the full list of Marvel stars that have appeared on Broadway. Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in theaters on May 1, 2026.

So far, the Avengers: Doomsday cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, and Robert Downey Jr. More cast members are expected to be announced in the future.