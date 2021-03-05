Marvel Stars That Have Taken Bows on Broadway

WandaVision has been a wildly popular series on Disney Plus these past few weeks-- giving something to look forward to every Friday, prompting fun fan theory discussions, inspiring Broadway-style choreography with the show's catchy theme songs, and so much more.

As the show wraps up and we start to look forward to even more Marvel projects like Falcon and Winter Soldier, Loki, and more-- we're looking into the theater careers of the cinematic universe's biggest stars.

Which Marvel stars have been nominated for Tony awards? Which Marvel stars have produced shows on Broadway? What are some of their upcoming Broadway projects! Read on to find out!

Captain America - Chris Evans

Captain America himself, Chris Evans made his Broadway debut in 2018 as Bill in Lobby Hero!

Hulk - Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo made his Broadway debut in Awake and Sing! as Moe Axelrod in 2006, which earned him a Tony nomination for featured actor in a play. He recently returned to Broadway in The Price as Victor Franz in 2017 (pictured).

Scarlet Witch - Elizabeth Olsen

Even the Scarlet Witch has been on Broadway! She was an understudy in 2009's Impressionism for the role of Nicole Halliday.

War Machine - Terrence Howard

Terrence Howard was in the first Iron Man film, and then replaced by Don Cheadle in the subsequent Marvel films. He was on Broadway in 2008 in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof as Brick!

Falcon - Anthony Mackie

Cut the check! Anthony Mackie is no stronger to the Broadway scene. He made his debut in 2003 in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom as Sylvester and the understudy for Levee. Following that role, he was in 2004's Drowning Crow as Constantine Trip and most recently in A Behanding in Spokane as Toby in 2010 (pictured). He also appeared in The 24 Hour Plays from 2003-2005 and again in 2008 and 2009.

Spider-Man - Tom Holland

While not a Broadway bow, Spiderman himself is no stranger to the stage! Tom Holland made his West End debut in the title role of Billy Elliot from 2008 to 2010.

Rocket Raccoon - Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper voices Rocket Raccoon in The Guardians of the Galaxy! He made his Broadway debut in Three Days of Rain as Theo/Pip in 2006. His turn as John Merrick in 2014's The Elephant Man (pictured) earned him a Tony nomination for actor in leading role in a play.

Okoye - Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira is not only a Broadway actress, but also a Broadway playwright! She made her acting debut in Joe Turner's Come and Gone as Martha Pentecost in 2009. In 2016, her play Eclipsed, starring Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong'o, was nominated for Best Play at the Tonys.

Ant-Man - Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd has a long list of Broadway credits, including 1997's The Last Night of Ballyhoo as Joe Farkas, 1998's Twelfth Night as Orsino, 2003's The Play What I Wrote's Mystery Guest Star replacement, 2006's Three Days of Rain as Walker/Ned, and 2012's Grace as Steve (pictured).

Black Widow - Scarlett Johansson

Black Widow is also a Tony Award-winner! Scarlett Johansson had her Broadway debut in 2010's A View from the Bridge as Catherine (pictured), for which she won Best Featured Actress in a Play! She was recently seen on Broadway in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof as Margaret in 2013.

Loki - Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston just made his Broadway debut this past season in 2019's Betrayal as Robert. He's a current nominee for the 2020 Tony Awards in the Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category.

Winter Soldier - Sebastian Stan

Sebastian Stan also has a few Broadway credits under his belt-- in 2007's Talk Radio as Kent and 2013's Picnic as Hal Carter (pictured).

Mysterio - Jake Gyllenhaal

Broadway fans are probably well-aware of Jake Gyllenhaal's Broadway roles-- from 2015's Constellations as Roland, 2017's Sunday in the Park with George (pictured), and 2019's Sea Wall/A Life as Abbe. But did you know he's a Broadway producer as well?

Through his production company, Nine Stories, he co-founded in 2015, he has produced Sea Wall/A Life, Slave Play, and the upcoming revival Caroline or Change. At the 2020 Tony Awards, he's nominated 3 times: Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for Sea Wall/A Life, and Best Play nominations for Slave Play and Sea Wall/A Life as both show's producer.

Black Panther - Chadwick Boseman

While we sadly never got to see Chadwick Boseman's light shine on the Broadway stage, his final film role is Levee in the film adaptation of August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. He recently won a Golden Globe posthumously for the role.

Nick Fury - Samuel L. Jackson

Nick Fury himself has also taken a few Broadway bows! Samuel L. Jackson started on Broadway in 1990's The Piano Lesson as the understudy for Boy Willie/Lymon and returned to the stage in 2011's The Mountaintop as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. opposite Black Panther's Angela Bassett (pictured).

Agatha Harkness - Kathryn Hahn

She's been on Broadway all along! Star of WandaVision Kathryn Hahn bowed on Broadway in Boeing-Boeing as Gloria in 2008!

Thanos - Josh Brolin

Even Thanos has been on the Broadway stage! He played Austin in 2000's True West.

Ultron - James Spader

Voice of Ultron, James Spader, has also been on Broadway. He made his debut in 2009's Race as Jack Lawson.

Pepper Pots - Gwyneth Paltrow

While actress Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't have any acting credits on Broadway as of now, she did produce 2018's Head Over Heels!

Jane Foster - Natalie Portman

Thor star Natalie Portman has only been on Broadway once-- as Anne Frank in The Diary of Anne Frank in 1997.

Phil Coulson - Clark Gregg

Agent Coulson was part of the Broadway cast of A Few Good Men in 1989! He played Lt. Jack Ross and also served as understudy for the role of Lt. j.g. Daniel A. Kaffee. In 2018, he tweeted out this throwback pic with actor Tom Hulce.

Maria Hill - Cobie Smulders

Agent Maria Hill recently made in Broadway debut in 2017's Present Laughter as Joanna Lyppiatt.

Odin - Anthony Hopkins

Odin himself, Anthony Hopkins, was on Broadway in Equus as Martin Dysart in 1974.

Ronan the Accuser - Lee Pace

Yes, under that Ronan the Accuser makeup, it's stage and screen star Lee Pace! He was in The Normal Heart as Bruce Niles in 2011, but most recently in the award-winning revival of Angels in America: Perestroika as Joseph Pitt and The Angel Europa and Angels in America: Millennium Approaches as Joseph Pitt, Prior 1, and The Eskimo in 2018 (pictured).

May Parker - Marisa Tomei

Aunt May also has a Broadway background! She was in 1998's Wait Until Dark as Susy Hendrix, 2003's Salome as Salome, 2008's Top Girls as Isabella Bird/Joyce/Mrs. Kidd, 2014's The Realistic Joneses as Pony Jones, and most recently in 2019's The Rose Tattoo as Serafina Delle Rose.

Hela - Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett, who appeared as Hela in Thor: Ragnarok, is a Tony nominee for 2017's The Present as Anna, which earned her a nomination in the Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category.

Grandmaster - Jeff Goldblum

Grandmaster Jeff Goldblum also has his fair share of Broadway credits: 1971's Two Gentlemen of Verona as Citizen of Verona/Milan and understudy for Eglamour, 1981's The Moony Shapiro Songbook in multiple roles, 2003's The Play What I Wrote as a Mystery Guest Star replacement, and 2005's The Pillowman as Tupolski (pictured). In 2012, he joined the cast of Seminar as Leonard after replacing original cast member Alan Rickman.

Nakia - Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o's Broadway debut was in Black Panther co-star Danai Gurira's play Eclipsed as The Girl in 2016, which earned her a Tony nomination for Actress in a Leading Role in a Play.

Ramonda - Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett's been a star of the stage and screen for years! She began in 1984's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom as Dussie Mae, replacing original cast member Aleta Mitchell. In 1988, she starred as Martha Pentecost in Joe Turner's Come and Gone. Then recently in 2011, she starred in The Mountaintop as Camae, alongside Samuel L. Jackson.

Zuri - Forest Whitaker

Black Panther's Zuri was recently on Broadway in Hughie as "Erie" Smith in 2016.

Maria Rambeau - Lashana Lynch

While Captain Marvel's Lashana Lynch doesn't have any Broadway credits right now, she's about to take on a Broadway role-- she'll be playing Miss Honey in the upcoming Matilda musical adaptation!

Yon-Rogg - Jude Law

Captain Marvel's Jude Law is a two-time Tony nominee for his role as Michael in 1995's Indiscretions as Michael (Tony nomination for featured actor in a play) and his role as Hamlet in 2009's Hamlet (Tony nomination for leading actor in a play- pictured).

Mar-Vell - Annette Bening

Annette Bening was an exciting addition to the Captain Marvel cast. Bening is another two-time Tony nominee from the Marvel family-- first for her role as Holly Dancer in 1987's Coastal Disturbances (Tony nomination for featured actress in a play) and for her role as Kate Keller in 2019's All My Sons (Tony nomination for actress in leading role in a play- picture).