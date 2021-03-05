Marvel Stars That Have Taken Bows on Broadway
We're looking into the theater careers of the cinematic universe's biggest stars.
WandaVision has been a wildly popular series on Disney Plus these past few weeks-- giving something to look forward to every Friday, prompting fun fan theory discussions, inspiring Broadway-style choreography with the show's catchy theme songs, and so much more.
As the show wraps up and we start to look forward to even more Marvel projects like Falcon and Winter Soldier, Loki, and more-- we're looking into the theater careers of the cinematic universe's biggest stars.
Which Marvel stars have been nominated for Tony awards? Which Marvel stars have produced shows on Broadway? What are some of their upcoming Broadway projects! Read on to find out!
Captain America - Chris Evans
Captain America himself, Chris Evans made his Broadway debut in 2018 as Bill in Lobby Hero!
Hulk - Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo made his Broadway debut in Awake and Sing! as Moe Axelrod in 2006, which earned him a Tony nomination for featured actor in a play. He recently returned to Broadway in The Price as Victor Franz in 2017 (pictured).
Scarlet Witch - Elizabeth Olsen
Even the Scarlet Witch has been on Broadway! She was an understudy in 2009's Impressionism for the role of Nicole Halliday.
War Machine - Terrence Howard
Terrence Howard was in the first Iron Man film, and then replaced by Don Cheadle in the subsequent Marvel films. He was on Broadway in 2008 in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof as Brick!
Falcon - Anthony Mackie
Cut the check! Anthony Mackie is no stronger to the Broadway scene. He made his debut in 2003 in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom as Sylvester and the understudy for Levee. Following that role, he was in 2004's Drowning Crow as Constantine Trip and most recently in A Behanding in Spokane as Toby in 2010 (pictured). He also appeared in The 24 Hour Plays from 2003-2005 and again in 2008 and 2009.
Spider-Man - Tom Holland
While not a Broadway bow, Spiderman himself is no stranger to the stage! Tom Holland made his West End debut in the title role of Billy Elliot from 2008 to 2010.
Rocket Raccoon - Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper voices Rocket Raccoon in The Guardians of the Galaxy! He made his Broadway debut in Three Days of Rain as Theo/Pip in 2006. His turn as John Merrick in 2014's The Elephant Man (pictured) earned him a Tony nomination for actor in leading role in a play.
Okoye - Danai Gurira
Danai Gurira is not only a Broadway actress, but also a Broadway playwright! She made her acting debut in Joe Turner's Come and Gone as Martha Pentecost in 2009. In 2016, her play Eclipsed, starring Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong'o, was nominated for Best Play at the Tonys.
Ant-Man - Paul Rudd
Paul Rudd has a long list of Broadway credits, including 1997's The Last Night of Ballyhoo as Joe Farkas, 1998's Twelfth Night as Orsino, 2003's The Play What I Wrote's Mystery Guest Star replacement, 2006's Three Days of Rain as Walker/Ned, and 2012's Grace as Steve (pictured).
Black Widow - Scarlett Johansson
Black Widow is also a Tony Award-winner! Scarlett Johansson had her Broadway debut in 2010's A View from the Bridge as Catherine (pictured), for which she won Best Featured Actress in a Play! She was recently seen on Broadway in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof as Margaret in 2013.
Loki - Tom Hiddleston
Tom Hiddleston just made his Broadway debut this past season in 2019's Betrayal as Robert. He's a current nominee for the 2020 Tony Awards in the Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category.
Winter Soldier - Sebastian Stan
Sebastian Stan also has a few Broadway credits under his belt-- in 2007's Talk Radio as Kent and 2013's Picnic as Hal Carter (pictured).
Mysterio - Jake Gyllenhaal
Broadway fans are probably well-aware of Jake Gyllenhaal's Broadway roles-- from 2015's Constellations as Roland, 2017's Sunday in the Park with George (pictured), and 2019's Sea Wall/A Life as Abbe. But did you know he's a Broadway producer as well?
Through his production company, Nine Stories, he co-founded in 2015, he has produced Sea Wall/A Life, Slave Play, and the upcoming revival Caroline or Change. At the 2020 Tony Awards, he's nominated 3 times: Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for Sea Wall/A Life, and Best Play nominations for Slave Play and Sea Wall/A Life as both show's producer.
Black Panther - Chadwick Boseman
While we sadly never got to see Chadwick Boseman's light shine on the Broadway stage, his final film role is Levee in the film adaptation of August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. He recently won a Golden Globe posthumously for the role.
Nick Fury - Samuel L. Jackson
Nick Fury himself has also taken a few Broadway bows! Samuel L. Jackson started on Broadway in 1990's The Piano Lesson as the understudy for Boy Willie/Lymon and returned to the stage in 2011's The Mountaintop as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. opposite Black Panther's Angela Bassett (pictured).
Agatha Harkness - Kathryn Hahn
She's been on Broadway all along! Star of WandaVision Kathryn Hahn bowed on Broadway in Boeing-Boeing as Gloria in 2008!
Thanos - Josh Brolin
Even Thanos has been on the Broadway stage! He played Austin in 2000's True West.
Ultron - James Spader
Voice of Ultron, James Spader, has also been on Broadway. He made his debut in 2009's Race as Jack Lawson.
Pepper Pots - Gwyneth Paltrow
While actress Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't have any acting credits on Broadway as of now, she did produce 2018's Head Over Heels!
Jane Foster - Natalie Portman
Thor star Natalie Portman has only been on Broadway once-- as Anne Frank in The Diary of Anne Frank in 1997.
Phil Coulson - Clark Gregg
Agent Coulson was part of the Broadway cast of A Few Good Men in 1989! He played Lt. Jack Ross and also served as understudy for the role of Lt. j.g. Daniel A. Kaffee. In 2018, he tweeted out this throwback pic with actor Tom Hulce.
Maria Hill - Cobie Smulders
Agent Maria Hill recently made in Broadway debut in 2017's Present Laughter as Joanna Lyppiatt.
Odin - Anthony Hopkins
Odin himself, Anthony Hopkins, was on Broadway in Equus as Martin Dysart in 1974.
Ronan the Accuser - Lee Pace
Yes, under that Ronan the Accuser makeup, it's stage and screen star Lee Pace! He was in The Normal Heart as Bruce Niles in 2011, but most recently in the award-winning revival of Angels in America: Perestroika as Joseph Pitt and The Angel Europa and Angels in America: Millennium Approaches as Joseph Pitt, Prior 1, and The Eskimo in 2018 (pictured).
May Parker - Marisa Tomei
Aunt May also has a Broadway background! She was in 1998's Wait Until Dark as Susy Hendrix, 2003's Salome as Salome, 2008's Top Girls as Isabella Bird/Joyce/Mrs. Kidd, 2014's The Realistic Joneses as Pony Jones, and most recently in 2019's The Rose Tattoo as Serafina Delle Rose.
Hela - Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett, who appeared as Hela in Thor: Ragnarok, is a Tony nominee for 2017's The Present as Anna, which earned her a nomination in the Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category.
Grandmaster - Jeff Goldblum
Grandmaster Jeff Goldblum also has his fair share of Broadway credits: 1971's Two Gentlemen of Verona as Citizen of Verona/Milan and understudy for Eglamour, 1981's The Moony Shapiro Songbook in multiple roles, 2003's The Play What I Wrote as a Mystery Guest Star replacement, and 2005's The Pillowman as Tupolski (pictured). In 2012, he joined the cast of Seminar as Leonard after replacing original cast member Alan Rickman.
Nakia - Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o's Broadway debut was in Black Panther co-star Danai Gurira's play Eclipsed as The Girl in 2016, which earned her a Tony nomination for Actress in a Leading Role in a Play.
Ramonda - Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett's been a star of the stage and screen for years! She began in 1984's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom as Dussie Mae, replacing original cast member Aleta Mitchell. In 1988, she starred as Martha Pentecost in Joe Turner's Come and Gone. Then recently in 2011, she starred in The Mountaintop as Camae, alongside Samuel L. Jackson.
Zuri - Forest Whitaker
Black Panther's Zuri was recently on Broadway in Hughie as "Erie" Smith in 2016.
Maria Rambeau - Lashana Lynch
While Captain Marvel's Lashana Lynch doesn't have any Broadway credits right now, she's about to take on a Broadway role-- she'll be playing Miss Honey in the upcoming Matilda musical adaptation!
Yon-Rogg - Jude Law
Captain Marvel's Jude Law is a two-time Tony nominee for his role as Michael in 1995's Indiscretions as Michael (Tony nomination for featured actor in a play) and his role as Hamlet in 2009's Hamlet (Tony nomination for leading actor in a play- pictured).
Mar-Vell - Annette Bening
Annette Bening was an exciting addition to the Captain Marvel cast. Bening is another two-time Tony nominee from the Marvel family-- first for her role as Holly Dancer in 1987's Coastal Disturbances (Tony nomination for featured actress in a play) and for her role as Kate Keller in 2019's All My Sons (Tony nomination for actress in leading role in a play- picture).