What We Know So Far About BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Buena Vista Social Club is officially getting ready for a Broadway bow! As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, the acclaimed new musical will begin performances on Friday, February 21, 2025, and open Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. What do you need to know about the new musical? Let's study up!

The musical is inspired by the true events that led to the GRAMMY Award-winning album. Buena Vista Social Club's self-titled album was released in 1997. It was created by an ensemble of Cuban musicians and directed by Juan de Marcos González and Ry Cooder. The album was both a critical and commercial success, and led to a performance at Carnegie Hall in 1998.

The album's creation was captured in a 1999 documentary of the same name. The album has been preserved in the United States National Recording Registry and has been recognized by the Guinness World Records as the best-selling world music album.

The musical features the same soul-stirring music of Cuba’s golden age, with a book by Marco Ramirez and direction by Tony nominee Saheem Ali. It will be choreographed by Patricia Delgado and Tony Award winner Justin Peck and will feature a music team led by Tony Award winner David Yazbek and Music Supervisor Dean Sharenow.

The musical had its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company, New York City in December 2023 and was nominated for Best Musical by the Drama League and Outer Critics Circle organizations. Check out what the critics had to say about the 2023 production.

What's it all about? Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

The Broadway production is backed by an all-star producing team, including Orin Wolf, John Styles, Barbara Broccoli, Atlantic Theater Company, Luis Miranda, LaChanze, and John Leguizamo and Executive Producer Allan Williams.

The Broadway company features Natalie Venetia Belcon (Omara), Julio Monge (Compay), Mel Semé (Ibrahim) Jainardo Batista Sterling (Rubén), Isa Antonetti (Young Omara), Da’von T. Moody (Young Compay), Wesley Wray (Young Ibrahim), Leonardo Reyna (Young Rubén), Renesito Avich (Eliades), Ashley De La Rosa (Young Haydee), and Angélica Beliard, Carlos Falú, Héctor Juan Maisonet, Ilda Mason, Marielys Molina, Sophia Ramos. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB band features Marco Paguia (Piano, Music Director), David Oquendo (Guitar), Gustavo Schartz (Bass), Hery Paz (Woodwinds), Eddie Venegas (Trombone), Jesus Ricardo (Trumpet), Javier Díaz (Percussion), Mauricio Herrera (Percussion), and Román Diaz (Percussion).

The band of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB features orchestrations, arrangements and music direction by Marco Paguia, additional arrangements by Javier Diaz and David Oquendo, music consultation by Juan De Marcos.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB features scenery by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Tyler Micoleau, sound by Jonathan Deans, wigs, hair & make-up by J. Jared Janas, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting; Xavier Rubiano, CSA; Frankie Ramirez. Arabella Powell serves as the Production Stage Manager.