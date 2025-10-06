BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB to Host Talkback with TRES LECHES Podcast for Hispanic Heritage Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To close out Hispanic Heritage Month, Buena Vista Social Club will conduct a post-show talkback with the hosts of “Tres Leches” podcast immediately following the performance on Tuesday, October 14th. All audience members who attend the show are invited to stay. Hosted by Latino comedians Johnny Sibilly, Ian Paget, and Juan Torres-Falcon, “Tres Leches” podcast is a weekly conversation that dives into a wide array of topics and conversations with an emphasis on Latino and queer culture.

The post-show conversation is a continuation of Buena Vista Social Club’s ongoing celebrations for Hispanic Heritage Month. In the past month, Buena Vista Social Club has marked the occasion with appearances on NBC’s “TODAY” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” as well as a special profile of the show’s Tony Award-winning choreographers, Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck on “CBS Mornings.” Upcoming programming includes a performance at Free Friday Nights at The Whitney Museum in association with ¡VIVA! Broadway, a panel discussion as a part of the ‘Talks at Google’ series, among others.

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club brings the GRAMMY Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.

With a book by Tony Nominee Marco Ramirez (Drama Desk Award, The Royale), Tony-nominated director Saheem Ali (Fat Ham) leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a Special Tony Award-winning band of renowned musicians from across the globe to tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. Buena Vista Social Club™ features the soul-stirring music of Cuba’s golden age, choreography by Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck (Illinoise, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story).