West Harlem Art Fund to Present NEW NARRATIVES IN MUSEUM COLLECTIONS Panel in January

The panel will take place on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

Dec. 17, 2022  

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, Savona Bailey-McClain, Executive Director of the West Harlem Art Fund and her organization will present a panel discussion for Master Drawings New York at the Academy of Arts and Letters.

According to Bailey-McClain, "This is our 4th year participating with Master Drawings New York. We have broadened the definition of what masterful art looks like and the artists who create such works. I am delighted to keep these conversations going so we can gain new collectors".

New Narratives in Museum Collections

Moderated by: Savona Bailey-McClain
Date: Sunday, January 22, 2023
Time: 1 pm
Location: Academy of Arts and Letters, 633 W. 155th Street, NYC 10032

A museum's life is renewed through the exchange of fresh perspectives from cultures and traditions around the world. Diversity can be achieved through museum staff who are capable of communicating these stories to a broad audience. Currently, there is a movement to purchase these artworks and show them all over the country. Who is driving this effort?

In contrast to museums, art dealers are often able to take risks. This can lead to the discovery of hidden treasures or new talent. There are many relationships that dealers use to achieve the goal of encouraging museums and collectors to buy works that are not commonly seen by the public.

Panelist: Barbara Earl Thomas, Sanjay Kapoor and Norberto Rivera


