West Harlem Art Fund Kicks Off The Fall Season With An All-Female Exhibition and Public Mural

Elements presented by the West Harlem Art Fund is a multi-disciplinary exhibition, that features an international roster of women artists in their exhibition space (NP/10) on Governors Island, beginning September 10th.

Also featured is Floral Love Project, a participatory mural led by veteran artist Kraig Blue from September 10th through 12th, and the outdoor sculptural installation Garden Sentinel by NYC-based artist Michele Brody.

Drawing inspiration from a Native American proverb "Peace comes within the souls of men when they realize their oneness with the Universe when they realize it is really everywhere... it is within each one of us," artists were carefully selected to convey how nature continues to work in harmony with human life.

Whether creating textile, using live petals, handcrafted design, or new media - Sagarika Sundaram, Yi Hsuan Sung, Yalan Wen, and Valerie Hallier offer the public new approaches for appreciating everyday life and nature.

Kraig Blue will lead Floral Love Project, a celebration of the native flowers that thrive on Governor's Island. This eco-friendly collaborative project with the West Harlem Art Fund will take place during Fall Arts Week on the island. The public will engage in drawing, painting, and mural making.

Kraig Blue is one of over 500 New York City-based artists to receive $5,000.00 through the City Artist Corps Grants program, presented by The New York Foundation of the Arts (NYFA) and the New York Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA).

Garden Sentinels by Michele Brody is made up of 12 - 8' tall by 55" diameter towers composed of aluminum carpet strips held together by various elements of re-purposed hardware. Within each Garden Sentinel hangs an oversized test tube filled with growing plants within them. The role of each Garden Sentinel is to stand guard over their charges, keeping the plants alive and vibrant for all to enjoy and learn more about the native gardens on Governors Island.