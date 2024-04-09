West End Star Bradley Jaden Makes His US Debut At Sony Hall This June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



West End star Bradley Jaden will make his US debut on Monday June 3rd at Sony Hall,

Fresh from Cameron Mackintosh's new production of Stephen Sondheim's 'Old Friends,' at the Gielgud Theatre, Bradley Jaden will bring his own show LIVE IN CONCERT to New York City for his US debut before embarking on the Les Misérables Arena Spectacular World Tour from this September recreating the role of ‘Javert'.

Bradley will be joined on stage by a very special guest, a three-time Tony Award and Golden Globe winner who will be announced at a later date.

Bradley has starred in some of the West Ends biggest hits including a run as ‘Javert' in 'Les Misérables', Fiyero in 'Wicked' and ‘Raoul' in a new production of ‘The Phantom of the Opera' in Trieste, Italy. Other West End theatre credits include ‘Shrek The Musical', ‘Side Show in Concert' and ‘Treason The Musical'.

Jaden will be recreating the role of ‘Javert' in the Les Misérables Arena Spectacular which embarks on a World Tour from this September with a cast and orchestra of over 65. He will share the role with Michael Ball, playing opposite Killian Donnelly's ‘Jean Valjean'.

Jared is also a star of the small screen, having seamlessly transitioned to the world of soap, taking roles in both EastEnders as Sonia Fowler's flatmate ‘Jed' and in Emmerdale where he played ‘Ben'.