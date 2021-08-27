Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok Top 10
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - WAITRESS, COMPANY, Laura Dreyfuss, Abigail Barlow & More!

Check out this week's top ten TikToks featuring some of our favorite shows and performers!

Aug. 27, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Waitress

Company

Abigail Barlow

Laura Dreyfuss

@hotdamnitslaura

wow I've never seen myself smile before!!!

Sam Smith">a?? Like I Can - Sam Smith

Amber Ardolino

JJ Niemann

@jjniemann

not the people filming in the front row ? ##theatrekid ##theatre ##meangirls ##musical ##broadway ##actor ##mic ##wig ##costume

JJ Niemann">a?? original sound - JJ Niemann

@donmarshall72

@vintagelark

@vintagelark

busted out the highschool character shoes for this one @sonypictures ##Schmigadoon ##musicaltheatre ##theatrekid IB: @vintagepast

Alan Cumming & Kristin Chenoweth">a?? Schmigadoon! - The Cast of Schmigadoon! & Alan Cumming & Kristin Chenoweth

Paula Leggett Chase

@antiqueshowgirl

Before Broadway, before kids, I toured with ##cabaret ##broadway ##kanderandebb ##dancer ##fitat60 ##neverstop ##joelgrey

Joel Grey & Cabaret Ensemble">a?? Cabaret: Willkommen - Joel Grey & Cabaret Ensemble

@t.3official

