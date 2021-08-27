Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - WAITRESS, COMPANY, Laura Dreyfuss, Abigail Barlow & More!
Check out this week's top ten TikToks featuring some of our favorite shows and performers!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
Waitress
@waitressmusical
Karaoke is back! Duet this and use ##WaitressKaraoke! ##BroadwayIsBack ##WaitressMusical ##musicaltheatre ##sarabareilles ##youmattertomea?? original sound - Waitress Musical ?
Company
@companybway
? You're welcome. ? ##companybroadway ##broadway ##sondheim ##PLP ##PattiLuPone ##ladieswholunch ##everybodyrise ##illdrinktothatPatti LuPone - Companybway">a?? Ladies Who Lunch Patti LuPone - Companybway
Abigail Barlow
Laura Dreyfuss
@hotdamnitslaura
wow I've never seen myself smile before!!!Sam Smith">a?? Like I Can - Sam Smith
Amber Ardolino
@ambernicoleardolino
Reply to @kaylee_joy_06 just leaving this here.. ##six ##sixthemusical ##broadwaya?? original sound - amberardolino
JJ Niemann
@jjniemann
not the people filming in the front row ? ##theatrekid ##theatre ##meangirls ##musical ##broadway ##actor ##mic ##wig ##costumeJJ Niemann">a?? original sound - JJ Niemann
@donmarshall72
@donmarshall72
Stitch with @itskpayne ##PATD ##brendonurie ##broadway ##panicatthedisco ##musical ##wicked ##mamamia ##panicthemusical ##mcr ##fob ##theater ##theaterkida?? original sound - DonMarshall72
@vintagelark
@vintagelark
busted out the highschool character shoes for this one @sonypictures ##Schmigadoon ##musicaltheatre ##theatrekid IB: @vintagepastAlan Cumming & Kristin Chenoweth">a?? Schmigadoon! - The Cast of Schmigadoon! & Alan Cumming & Kristin Chenoweth
Paula Leggett Chase
@antiqueshowgirl
Before Broadway, before kids, I toured with ##cabaret ##broadway ##kanderandebb ##dancer ##fitat60 ##neverstop ##joelgreyJoel Grey & Cabaret Ensemble">a?? Cabaret: Willkommen - Joel Grey & Cabaret Ensemble
@t.3official
@t.3official
for the haters ? ##good4u ##t3 ##tiktoktenors ##agt ##oliviarodrigo ##simoncowell ib @body.imga?? original sound - T.3