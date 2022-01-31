'We Don't Talk About Bruno' from ENCANTO Hits #1 on Billboard Music Chart

"We Don't Talk About Bruno," the viral hit song from Lin-Manuel Miranda's Encanto, has hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Dethroning Adele's "Easy On Me," the achievement marks Lin-Manuel Miranda's first #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100. The track features the voices of Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast.

The complete Encanto soundtrack, which features eight original songs by Miranda, has also remained at the #1 spot on the Billboard albums chart for its third week, rising up 11% with 115,000 equivalent album units.

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" is the first track from an animated Disney to hit #1 since Aladdin's "A Whole New World" in 1993. It surpasses the Disney mega-hit "Let It Go," which peaked at #5 in 2011.

Disney's "Encanto" is now streaming on Disney+ and in theaters and arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD February 8. Listen to Lin-Manuel Miranda and Germaine Franco discuss the songs and score of "Encanto" on a new episode of Disney's For Scores podcast here and enjoy the music featured on the DisneyHitsPlaylist. The Encanto vinyl album can be pre-ordered here.

Watch the music video for "We Don't Talk About Bruno" here: