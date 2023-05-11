Watch: MCA Chicago Releases WIRED Performance Videos

In honor of Kinetic Light's Wired world premiere in May of 2022, MCA Chicago is re-releasing the performance videos. Captured in a dynamic multi-camera shoot with multiple angles, close-ups, and full stage shots, the performance is available in five accessible versions, detailed below.

These videos will be live now through June 12, 2023.

Wired is a passionate and potent aerial and contemporary dance experience that tells race, gender, and disability stories of barbed wire in the United States. The dancers of Kinetic Light trace the fine line between "us" and "them" as they explore the contradictions, dangers, and beauty of barbed wire. Wired meditates in sound, light, and movement as it questions and ruminates on power, belonging, abolition and deinstitutionalization, sexuality, art, community, and connection-all through the powerful lens of disability as creative and cultural force.

Wired Artistic Collaborators

Choreography: Alice Sheppard, Jerron Herman, Laurel Lawson

Lighting, Projection, Scenic, Production Design: Michael Maag

Music: Ailís Ní Ríain, LeahAnn "LaFemmebear" Mitchell

Scenic & Prop Design: Josephine Shokrian

Audio Description: Finnegan Shannon, Cheryl Green, Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha, Nathan Geering, Shankojam, and Mo Pickering-Symes, using The Rationale Method

AD Sound Design: Dylan Keefe, Andy Slater

Flight Director: Catherine Nelson

For additional details about Wired collaborators, access, background, and potential activations, click here.

Content Advisory: Wired honors the race, gender, and disability histories of barbed wire in America. At times, the performance includes depictions of violence and disability/race injustice. As part of the artistry of the audio description, some moments include references to sexual violence, medical trauma, disability-based and racial injustice, and other potentially sensitive topics. It also includes profanity.

Kinetic Light is an internationally-recognized disability arts ensemble. Working in the

disciplines of art, technology, design, and dance, Kinetic Light creates, performs, and teaches at the nexus of access, queerness, disability, dance, and race. In Kinetic Light's work disability is not a deficit, it is a powerful creative force. Access is integral to the art and creative process.