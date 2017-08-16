Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and the L.A. Cast of HAMILTON Perform 'California Dreamin' at Today's #Ham4Ham

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

In celebration of Hamilton's Opening Night in Los Angeles, Lin-Manuel Miranda hosted a live #Ham4Ham ticket lottery and performance with special guests outside of the Hollywood Pantages Theatre today, August 16th, featuring a performance of "California Dreamin'." Miranda shared a link to the full performance on Twitter, and you can check out a clip below!

#Ham4Ham shows are a tradition that started outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre during Broadway previews.

Following its triumphant run in San Francisco, the national tour of Hamilton arrived in Los Angeles on August 8 at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

The production stars Michael Luwoye as Alexander Hamilton, Joshua Henry as Aaron Burr, Rory O'Malley as King George III, Rubén J. Carbajal as John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton; Jordan Donica as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Amber Iman as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Isaiah Johnson as George Washington; Solea Pfeiffer as Eliza Hamilton; Emmy Raver-Lampman as Angelica Schuyler and Mathenee Treco as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

