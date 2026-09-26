Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 26, 2026
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 26, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
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Wake Up with BroadwayWorld!
Good morning, theatre lovers! Start your day with yesterday's top Broadway stories. We've got exciting updates including BroadwayWorld's 2026 Fall Preview, a behind-the-scenes look at Victoria Clark in HUMAN THINGS, and the launch of BroadwayWorld's new weekly Broadway crossword. Plus, catch rehearsal footage from THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON, meet HADESTOWN's fresh cast, and discover that THE BOOK OF MORMON is now Broadway's 9th longest-running show. Read on for all this and more!
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
|Coming Up
|The Front Page
BroadwayWorld's 2026 Fall Preview
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Video: Victoria Clark Is Finding the Humanity in HUMAN THINGS
Two-time Tony Award winner Victoria Clark is back onstage, this time tackling a brand-new play in the world premiere of Joshua Owen’s Human Things, now playing Off-Broadway at the West End Theatre. Watch in this video!
BroadwayWorld Launches Weekly Broadway Crossword
BroadwayWorld's new weekly crossword is built from the week's Broadway news: the stars, shows, openings and closings. Free to play, with streaks, best times and a leaderboard.
|Must Watch
|Video: THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON Cast Sings 'The Kraken's Lullaby'
by Nicole Rosky
The Public Theater shared rehearsal footage of 'The Kraken's Lullaby' from THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON ahead of the musical's extended North American premiere run. Watch in this video!. (more...)
|Video: Watch a New Trailer for WANTED on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
How far would you go to get everything you ever wanted? A new Broadway musical inspired by a Clarke family story carried for generations, Wanted is the epic tale of Mary and Martha: sisters, outlaws, legends. Wanted will begin previews Thursday, October 15 ahead of an opening night on Sunday, November 8. Check out a new trailer for the musical here!. (more...)
|Five New Stars Are Taking the Road to HADESTOWN
by Sam Anctil
There are some new faces way down in Hadestown! The Tony Award-winning musical recently welcomed five new principal cast members to the Walter Kerr Theatre: Norbert Leo Butz as Hermes, Amber Iman as Persephone, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Eurydice, Ben Davis as Hades, and Kayko as Orpheus. Watch the video to hear more from the cast about heading way down to Hadestown together.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|The Tony Awards Reveal 2026-2027 Nominating Committee
by Stephi Wild
The Tony Awards Administration Committee has announced the Nominating Committee for the 2026-2027 Broadway season. Learn more about the committee here.. (more...)
|HAMILTON: The Anthology Box Set Out Now for 10th Anniversary
by Stephi Wild
Rise Up! HAMILTON: The Anthology compiles a decade of musical history in 7LP and 5CD limited-edition sets, featuring the Original Broadway Cast Recording, THE HAMILTON MIXTAPE, and HAMILDROPS: The Complete Collection.. (more...)
|Photos: First Look at Todrick Hall's MIDNIGHT Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Todrick Hall's new musical MIDNIGHT begins performances Off-Broadway at the Daryl Roth Theatre in New York. You can now get a first look at production photos.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Coy Middlebrook has been appointed Artistic Director of the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, overseeing artistic planning, programming, and education initiatives.. (more...)
Theatre Commons Names David E. Shane Executive Director
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theatre Commons LA, a community-powered nonprofit organization created in service of the entire LA theatre ecosystem, has named its first Executive Director, David E. Shane.. (more...)
FLOWFEST 2026 to Showcase New Works by University Settlement Fellows
by Stephi Wild
The Performance Project@University Settlement will present original theater, dance, and performance art created by six fellows at Speyer Hall on the Lower East Side.. (more...)
Celeste Lannen-Kooistra Appointed Artistic Director of Puffin Cultural Forum
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Celeste Lannen-Kooistra has been appointed artistic director of the Puffin Cultural Forum in Teaneck, New Jersey. She brings over a decade of experience from the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts and the 92nd Street Y.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Musical Revue Our Sinatra, A Musical Celebration has returned in a 25-year anniversary production at The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater for a 12-week engagement. Read the reviews!. (more...)
Review Roundup: THE BODY OF MARY: A PLAY IN THREE ACTS (OF GOD)
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Body of Mary: A Play in Three Acts (of God), written and directed by Katie Cappiello, is now making its Off-Broadway premiere. See what the critics are saying in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
This holiday season, the cast of HBO’s Emmy Award-nominated Original Drama series The Gilded Age will come together for Voices Of The Gilded Age: The Christmas Album, featuring Audra McDonald, Laura Benanti, Kelli O'Hara, and more.. (more...)
Kickstarter Launched for THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Bobbleheads
by Stephi Wild
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum will launch a Kickstarter campaign for the first officially licensed Rocky Horror Show bobbleheads. Check out photos here.. (more...)
MARY POPPINS TV Series in Development
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A Mary Poppins TV series is in the works. The live action TV adaptations will be based on P.L Travers' original eight Mary Poppins books, and expand upon that world. . (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Listen UpSee you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
"Today's Quote"
-show name
by Team BWW
Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.. (more...)
Arielle Jacobs Makes Return to the Stage After Vocal Injury for SUNSET BOULEVARD Screening
by Michael Major
Arielle Jacobs is opening up about making her return to the stage after a massive vocal surgery. Watch a video of her opening up about the injury before she sings 'As If We Never Said Goodbye.'. (more...)
Review: THE URMETAZOAN, Hampstead Theatre
by Cindy Marcolina
In a rental in Florida, Abigail is helping Alice to pack: the Nobel Prize winner and decorated scientist is leaving Earth to further space research. The two sisters haven’t spoken in seven years. Alex Rugman delivers a tender representation of sisterhood. Dorothea Myer-Bennett and Meghan Treadway are gently impressive, slowly pulling back the layers of sororal loyalty and love to reveal a quiet reflection on resentment and inadequacy. Anna Ledwich directs an unhurried production that tends to its humour as much as it cherishes its emotional side. . (more...)
Meet the Cast of THE IMAGINARY INVALID, Now Playing on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Roundabout Theatre Company's production of The Imaginary Invalid by Molière, translated by Doug Skinner, adapted by Tony Award winner Bill Irwin, with direction by Tony Award nominee Brandon J. Dirden is now on Broadway! Meet the cast here.. (more...)
Exclusive: Broadway Stars Share Childhood Photos From Their Summers at Stagedoor Manor
by Michael Gioia
As Stagedoor Manor alumni reunite for its 50th anniversary concert, BroadwayWorld shares an exclusive look at what life was like at camp. See more photos here.. (more...)
THE BOOK OF MORMON Becomes Broadway's 9th Longest Running Show
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Book of Mormon will play its 5,759th performance, passing Mamma Mia! to become the 9th longest running show in Broadway history. Original cast members Nikki M. James and Rory O'Malley will return to the Broadway production.. (more...)
Lucas Iverson Joins A GHOST IN YOUR EAR; New Start Date Revealed
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Audible Theater's New York premiere of A Ghost in Your Ear, an immersive horror show set inside an audiobook recording session gone terrifyingly wrong, will welcome Lucas Iverson ('The Pitt') to the company.. (more...)
Photos: Andrew Barth Feldman and More in Rehearsal For Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik's NERO
by Stephi Wild
All new rehearsal photos have been released for NERO, currently in rehearsal ahead of its run at Southwark Playhouse Elephant this November. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
24 HOUR PLAYS ON BROADWAY to Honor Thomas Kail
by Stephi Wild
The 24 HOUR PLAYS ON BROADWAY will return to Todd Haimes Theatre to honor director Thomas Kail and benefit the organization's arts programming and educational initiatives.. (more...)
Photos: Jake Shears and More in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now see new photos of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, featuring Jake Shears as “Frank-N-Furter” as well as Lorna Courtney as “Janet”, Rachel Dratch as “Narrator,” Amber Gray as “Riff Raff,” and more.. (more...)
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