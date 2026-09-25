HAMILTON: The Anthology Box Set Out Now for 10th Anniversary

Rise Up! Hamilton: The Anthology is out now! The 7LP and 5CD versions of the limited-edition set are available now to order HERE. Rise Up! brings together 2015’s RIAA Diamond-certified Original Broadway Cast Recording, 2016’s #1 album The Hamilton Mixtape, and its offspring Hamildrops: The Complete Collection, which is making its physical debut in the set.

Made available with the box set announcement, the previously unreleased “The HamilTEN Megamix,” recorded live by the original Broadway cast during the nationally televised 2025 Tony Awards® at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, celebrates the musical’s 10th anniversary. Featuring a new arrangement by Alex Lacamoire and weaving together highlights from the show, the performance marked the first time the original cast reunited onstage since 2016. Available digitally for the first time with the announcement and as a 7” vinyl & CD single respectively in the box sets, the recording captures one of the most memorable moments from the anniversary celebration.

Two-time Grammy Award-winning artist Masaki Koike designed the deluxe packaging, which serves as a chronicle of the Hamilton legacy. It includes an 80-page book featuring previously unseen photos and new essays from Alex Lacamoire, Jeremy McCarter, Chris Hayes, and Riggs Morales. The book also gathers reflections from the original Broadway cast, and insights from cast recording producers Tarik “Black Thought” Trotter, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, and Bill Sherman, alongside notes from Mixtape and Hamildrops artists such as Sia, 'Weird Al' Yankovic, and Regina Spektor.

Rounding out the collection are: a note from Miranda, the libretto, a poster, and a replica opening night ticket from The Public Theater. For the numbered LP version, the limited records are pressed on “Copper Black Ice” vinyl, and also includes a collectible black 7” vinyl single—featuring the unreleased “HamilTEN Megamix” and “My Shot (Demo)”—plus a custom slipmat and 7” wooden adapter.

Rise Up! captures the spirit of the Hamilton phenomenon, beginning with the unprecedented success of Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording), the only Diamond-certified cast album and the biggest-selling of all time. In addition to winning Grammy and Billboard Music awards, it elevated the way cast recordings are made by embracing a meticulous studio production from Alex Lacamoire, Bill Sherman, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ahmir Thompson & Tarik Trotter for The Roots. Today, the album remains in the Billboard 200 for a record-breaking 500 weeks and counting.

The Hamilton Mixtape debuted at #1 on the Billboard charts in 2016. Powered by the success of the stage production, Miranda engaged an all-star lineup of music’s biggest names—including Alicia Keys, Usher, and Kelly Clarkson—to re-interpret their favorite songs from the show. The project allowed Miranda to record alongside some of the hip-hop heroes who originally inspired the musical’s sound, most notably Nas.

A direct extension of the Mixtape, Hamildrops arrived in monthly installments starting in 2017 throughout 2018, offering fresh perspectives on the score from a diverse array of artists like “Weird Al” Yankovic, Mobb Deep, and Sara Bareilles. The project concluded with the star-studded “One Last Time (44 Remix)”, featuring Christopher Jackson (George Washington in Hamilton), legendary gospel singer BeBe Winans, and the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama. Hamildrops: The Complete Collection is presented here on physical media for the first time.

Rise Up! arrives as the Hamilton phenomenon continues to define 21st-century popular culture. With over 11.5 billion global audio streams, the show’s music has cemented its status as the most successful cast album of all time.

Tracklist

Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

Act I

“Alexander Hamilton” “Aaron Burr, Sir” “My Shot” “The Story Of Tonight” “The Schuyler Sisters” “Farmer Refuted” “You’ll Be Back” “Right Hand Man” “A Winter’s Ball” “Helpless” “Satisfied” “The Story Of Tonight (Reprise)” “Wait For It” 'Stay Alive' “Ten Duel Commandments” “Meet Me Inside” “That Would Be Enough” “Guns And Ships” “History Has Its Eyes On You' “Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)” “What Comes Next?” “Dear Theodosia” “Non-Stop”

Act II

“What’d I Miss” “Cabinet Battle #1” “Take A Break” “Say No To This” “The Room Where It Happens” “Schuyler Defeated” “Cabinet Battle #2” “Washington On Your Side” “One Last Time” “I Know Him” “The Adams Administration” “We Know” “Hurricane” “The Reynolds Pamphlet” “Burn” “Blow Us All Away” “Stay Alive (Reprise)” “It’s Quiet Uptown” “The Election Of 1800” “Your Obedient Servant” “Best Of Wives And Best Of Women” “The World Was Wide Enough” “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story”

The Hamilton Mixtape

Hamildrops: The Complete Collection

Bonus Single

“The HamilTEN Megamix (Live At The 2025 Tony Awards®, Radio City Music Hall, New York City)'* - Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton“My Shot (Demo)”* - Lin-Manuel Miranda

* Previously Unreleased

About Hamilton

Hamilton is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

Hamilton features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards®, it has won Grammy® and Olivier Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

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