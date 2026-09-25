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Video: THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON Cast Sings 'The Kraken's Lullaby'

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button will begin performances on October 8 at The Public Theater.

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Coming up next at The Public Theater is The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, making its North American premiere. The musical reimagines F. Scott Fitzgerald's story of a man who is born old and ages in reverse, relocating the tale to a Cornish fishing village on the coast of Great Britain. The show comes from the Olivier Award-winning writing team of Jethro Compton and Darren Clark, who previously brought the production to acclaim in London, including a run at Southwark Playhouse and on the West End. The piece is performed by a company of 15 actor-musicians who both sing and play their own instruments throughout.

The cast is also set to feature Kelsee Kimmel (Sterenow/Elowen Keene), Britney Coleman (Gwyns), Jo Brook (Swing), Trevor Lindley Craft (Morlan/Understudy), Brandon J. Ellis (Tewes/Understudy), Katie Horner (Treth/Understudy), Casey Martin Klein (Swing), Sachiko Mae (Avoryow/Understudy), Morgan Morse (Tonnow), Kris Saint-Louis (Lanow), Claire-Frances Sullivan (Ebron/Understudy), Lauren Jeanne Thomas (Swing), Spiff Wiegand (Swing), and Matt Wolpe (Tir).

Watch in this video as the cast performs 'The Kraken's Lullaby' in rehearsals! 

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