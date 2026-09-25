Video: THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON Cast Sings 'The Kraken's Lullaby'





Coming up next at The Public Theater is The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, making its North American premiere. The musical reimagines F. Scott Fitzgerald's story of a man who is born old and ages in reverse, relocating the tale to a Cornish fishing village on the coast of Great Britain. The show comes from the Olivier Award-winning writing team of Jethro Compton and Darren Clark, who previously brought the production to acclaim in London, including a run at Southwark Playhouse and on the West End. The piece is performed by a company of 15 actor-musicians who both sing and play their own instruments throughout.

The cast is also set to feature Kelsee Kimmel (Sterenow/Elowen Keene), Britney Coleman (Gwyns), Jo Brook (Swing), Trevor Lindley Craft (Morlan/Understudy), Brandon J. Ellis (Tewes/Understudy), Katie Horner (Treth/Understudy), Casey Martin Klein (Swing), Sachiko Mae (Avoryow/Understudy), Morgan Morse (Tonnow), Kris Saint-Louis (Lanow), Claire-Frances Sullivan (Ebron/Understudy), Lauren Jeanne Thomas (Swing), Spiff Wiegand (Swing), and Matt Wolpe (Tir).

Watch in this video as the cast performs 'The Kraken's Lullaby' in rehearsals!

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