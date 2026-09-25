Review Roundup: OUR SINATRA Opens Off-Broadway

Musical Revue Our Sinatra, A Musical Celebration has returned in a 25-year anniversary production at The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater for a 12-week engagement.

The original creators/performers of Our Sinatra, A Musical Celebration – Eric Comstock, Christopher Gines and Hilary Kole - reunite for a 25th anniversary revival of the hit Off-Broadway show which tips its hat to arguably the greatest male vocalist of the 20th Century, Frank Sinatra. From the classic ballads of the 40’s to the saloon and torch songs of the 50’s and the swingin’ sounds of the 60’s, relive your memories in a show that steers clear of imitation but layers on the joy and passion evoked by nearly 60 of Sinatra’s greatest hits, including 'Fly Me to the Moon,' 'The Way You Look Tonight,' 'Come Fly with Me,' “The Best Is Yet To Come,” Come Rain or Come Shine,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Where or When,” “Day In – Day Out,” “One For My Baby,” and 'The Lady Is a Tramp.” See what the critics are saying...

Andrew Poretz, BroadwayWorld: While this show is a love letter to Sinatra and the songs associated with him, there was no attempt at mimicry with one humorous exception late in the show, and most of the arrangements did not borrow from Sinatra’s recordings. Many of the songs had verses or additional lyrics that Sinatra never performed. Overall, it is a lovely show that will be appreciated not only by Sinatra fans, but by all lovers of the Great American Songbook.

Karen Snyder, The Knockturnal: Running 90 minutes without intermission, Our Sinatra: a Musical Celebration packs 50 songs from across Sinatra’s career into a brisk, joyful evening. By resisting imitation and focusing instead on the craft, passion, and enduring appeal of the music, the performers offer more than a nostalgic tribute. They make a compelling case for why Sinatra’s songs still deserve to be heard—and celebrated.