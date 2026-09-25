Review Roundup: THE BODY OF MARY: A PLAY IN THREE ACTS (OF GOD)

The Body of Mary: A Play in Three Acts (of God), written and directed by Katie Cappiello, is now making its Off-Broadway premiere through October 8, 2026, at The Gym at Judson.

The Body of Mary: A Play in Three Acts (of God), presented by GoodDottirs, is a biting new play about controlling the means of reproduction and controlling the narrative—all by controlling Mary.

The ensemble cast includes Gracie Conn in her Off-Broadway debut, Outer Critics Circle nominee Ben Cook, Annalisa D'Aguilar in her Off-Broadway debut, David Hull, Mary Jo Mecca, and TRACY SALLOWS.

Meet Mary of Nazareth. She’s just trying to steer clear of marauding Roman soldiers when she learns she’s been chosen for something super special! Meet Mother Mary. She’s devoted her life to New York City’s neediest, running shelters for homeless trafficking victims. Cardinal O’Malley has a pitch for her and her sister nuns—an exciting new way to serve. Meet Mary of Nazareth, TX. She is taking out the trash at the end of her late-night shift at Dairy Queen. God only knows what she’ll find in that dumpster. See what the critics are saying...

Lorin Wertheimer, Exeunt: Though never bored, I did find myself wanting The Body of Mary to delve deeper. The first act, in its weaker moments, ventures into sitcom; the final act lacks punch. The second act, clearly the show’s heart, brought to mind the question my playwriting teacher (hell, probably every playwriting teacher) would ask after reading a short: What’s the second act?

Michael Sommers, New York Stage Review: The opening play is broadly written as a domestic farce. The second and most ambitious work in the series sketches out a crude satirical cartoon with a nasty finish involving a shrill rendition of Ave, Maria and a brandished speculum. Beyond their dubious humor, these overextended one-acts intend to comment seriously upon women being forced to submit to misguided patriarchal authority.