Photos: First Look at Alaska Thunderf*ck in the OH, MARY! National Tour
The Tony Award-winning dark comedy features a cast including John-Andrew Morrison, Wesley Taylor, and Pooya Mohseni.
New production photos starring Alaska Thunderf*ck as "Mary Todd Lincoln" in the national tour of Oh, Mary! have been released. Announced destinations are listed at ohmaryplay.com/tour.
The tour currently stars Alaska Thunderf*ck as "Mary Todd Lincoln," with Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison as "Mary's Husband," Wesley Taylor as "Mary's Teacher," Pooya Mohseni as "Mary's Chaperone," and Michael Lepore as "Mary's Husband's Assistant." The company also includes Natalie Joy Johnson, Mike Cefalo, and Julius Thomas III.
Written by Tony and Olivier Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).
Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
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