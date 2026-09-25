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The Tony Awards Reveal 2026-2027 Nominating Committee

The Nominating Committee attends all productions during the Broadway season and meets to determine the Tony Award nominees for that season.

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Featured Topic 2026 AWARDS SEASON More Coverage The Tony Awards Reveal 2026-2027 Nominating Committee

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has announced the Nominating Committee for the 2026-2027 Broadway season. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.  

The Nominating Committee attends all productions during the Broadway season and meets on a date designated by the Administration Committee to determine, by vote, the Tony Award nominees for that season. The 2026-2027 committee of Tony Nominators will include 65 members.  Members of the committee serve a three-year term. 

The 2026-2027 Nominating Committee:

**Denotes new Nominating Committee Members 



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