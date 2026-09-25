The Tony Awards Reveal 2026-2027 Nominating Committee
The Nominating Committee attends all productions during the Broadway season and meets to determine the Tony Award nominees for that season.
The Tony Awards Administration Committee has announced the Nominating Committee for the 2026-2027 Broadway season. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.
The Nominating Committee attends all productions during the Broadway season and meets on a date designated by the Administration Committee to determine, by vote, the Tony Award nominees for that season. The 2026-2027 committee of Tony Nominators will include 65 members. Members of the committee serve a three-year term.
The 2026-2027 Nominating Committee:
- Bryan Andes – Educator**
- Bonnie Becker – Stage Manager**
- Mark Bennett – Composer / Sound Designer / Educator
- Rob Berman – Music Director
- Jeremy Blocker – Creative Director / Executive Producer for Audible Theater
- Pamela Bradley – Performer**
- Brian Harlan Brooks - Director / Choreographer / DEI Director
- James Bundy - Professor of Drama, David Geffen School of Drama at Yale**
- Keith Bunin – Playwright**
- Dr. Jamie Cacciola-Price – Theatre Educator / Director
- Kevin Cahoon – Actor / Director
- Jade King Carroll – Director / Producing Artistic Director, Chautauqua Theater Company
- Victoria Clark – Actor / Director / Educator
- Bruce Coughlin – Orchestrator**
- Migdalia Cruz – Playwright / Librettist / Translator / Educator**
- Will Davis – Choreographer / Director
- Scott Farthing – Cast Album Producer and Former Exec. V.P., Sony Masterworks US and Live Theater**
- Donald P. Gagnon, Ph.D. –Theatre Arts Professor / Dramaturg
- Deeksha Gaur – Executive Director, Theatre Development Fund
- Tiffani Gavin – Executive Director, Eugene O'Neill Theater Center
- Daniel Goldstein – Director / Writer
- Joshua Harmon – Playwright
- Wendall Harrington – Projection Designer**
- Richard Hinds – Associate Director / Choreographer
- Timothy Huang – Composer / Lyricist / Librettist
- James Ijames – Playwright / Director / Educator
- Daniel K. Isaac – Performer / Playwright**
- Anna K. Jacobs – Composer / Lyricist / Librettist
- Rosalie Joseph –Casting Director
- Rod Kaats – Producer / Director
- Peter Kaczorowski – Lighting Designer
- Mia Katigbak – Performer / Co-Founder, NAATCO**
- Glen Kelly – Amanuensis / Composer
- Joyce Ketay – Theatrical Agent**
- Michael Kooman – Composer**
- L Morgan Lee – Actor
- Kate Levin – Cultural Assets Management Principal, Bloomberg Associates**
- William Ivey Long – Costume Designer**
- Lorna Luft – Performer**
- Steve Mann – Retired / Acct Dir. Theatre Parties and Broadway Clubs / Group Sales B.O. at Broadway.com**
- Peter Marks – Former Chief Theatre Critic, Washington Post
- Danny Mefford – Choreographer
- Khady Kamara Nunez – Executive Director, Perelman Performing Arts Center**
- Katherine Oliver – Media and Technology Principal, Bloomberg Associates**
- Jessica Paz – Sound Designer
- Georgina Pazcoguin – Actress / Producer / Diversity Advocate
- T. Oliver Reid – Actor / Director / Choreographer / Activist / Musical Theater Professor at Rider University
- José Rivera – Playwright / Director / Screenwriter**
- Liam Robinson – Music Director / Composer / Arranger / Performer
- Carole Rothman – Co-Founder and Former Artistic Director, Second Stage Theater
- Roslyn S. Ruff – Performer**
- Rafael Sánchez – Executive Artistic Director, Repertorio Español
- Linda Shelton – Executive Director, The Joyce Theater Foundation**
- Rona Siddiqui – Composer / Lyricist**
- Paul J. Smith – Stage Manager**
- Mark Stanley - Lighting Designer
- Susan Soon He Stanton – Playwright / Television Writer / Screenwriter
- Pearl Sun – Performer**
- Jeffrey Sweet – Playwright / Librettist
- Sanaz Toossi – Playwright**
- Allyson Tucker – Choreographer / Director / Performer**
- Alexandria Wailes – Actor / Director / Choreographer
- Charlotte Wilcox – Retired General Manager
- Sam Willmott – Composer / Lyricist**
- BD Wong – Actor / Director / Playwright / Author
**Denotes new Nominating Committee Members
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